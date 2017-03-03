Celebrate spring, Broadway glistens

“The Best of Broadway” is a musical review, starring Puerto Vallarta performers, directed and crafted by Ralph Hyman. It performs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, March 2-18.

The show is a nostalgic look at personal growth journeys recognizing fear, pain, love, fun and laughter. “Embedded in all our struggles, we can find the beacons leading to the transformation to happiness, joy, and harmony in life,” Hyman said. He has more than 55 years of experience acting and 30 years directing.

Ralph’s first experience was playing the wizard in “The Wizard of Oz” in 1961. He reflects on the feeling of excitement being on stage, and this planted the seed of passion he brings to the theatre daily.

The deep passion for theatre led him to open a 90-seat theater in Little Rock in 1993. He directed and produced 12 shows a year, all surrounding social issues, attempting to make people question and inspire action to make life better for themselves and those in their community.

On Monday, March 13, “SYNG!”, the Banderas Bay mixed voice chorus, presents “Feel The Love,” a “joyous boutique of choral favorites,” as a fundraiser for The Boutique Theatre. Twenty singers deliver a program to please everyone’s musical palettes, showcasing the versatility of the chorus through its love of music and performing. Hear numbers from the Beatles, the Big Band era, spirituals, ABBA, and more. The evening is a fundraiser for The Boutique and Alas Escuela de Canto.

Mikki Prost will present her fifth annual Patsy Cline Memorial Show, marking the death of the country singing legend, on Sunday, March 5. Cline’s life ended March 5, 1963, but her music is still with us. Mikki Prost will have some surprises, and the show is unlike her tribute shows on Wednesdays, March 8, 15, and 22. Wednesday shows are at 7:30 p.m., “Crazy For Patsy.”

Auditions for “Ripcord” will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, for the play by David Lindsay-Abaire. Director Ralph Hyman will begin rehearsing March 4, and the show runs April 13-22.

Blues legend Tim Williams is returning to Puerto Vallarta with his one-man storytelling and music show, which you can’t see anywhere else but The Boutique. The Canadian guitarist and singer will give his final performance March 14.

The Boutique Dinner Theatre offers exciting evenings of dinner-and-a-show options. The theatre is located upstairs at Nacho Daddy, 287 Basilio Badillo. Box office hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and two hours before each show. Tickets are available online at btpv.org.

For information call 322-728-6878.