Celebrate Early—Murphy’s Hosts Two Pre-St. Patty’s Benefit Parties

Murphy’s Irish Pub on the Malecon is hosting two St. Patrick’s Day warm-up events for charity.

Vallarta Celtfest – Saturday, March 11

It’s a live music celebration on the Malecon, across from Murphy’s and next to El Faro, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Musical line-up:

3 pm – Daniel Oliveros Trio (traditional Celtic instruments)

4 pm – Dave Whitty (traditional Irish and Newfoundland Pub Songs

5 pm – La Trez Cuartoz (Celtic rock band)

6 pm to 2 am – Celebration continues in Murphy’s Pub

Celtic food specialties are available: Corned beef & Cabbage, Guinness Stew, Fish & Chips and more.

Pre-St. Patrick’s Party – Wednesday, March 15

Murphy’s is again the place for traditional music and food, 12 to 4 p.m. Cost is 250 pesos, which is good for a full menu of authentic Irish dishes, including: beer stew, mashed potatoes, corned beef & cabbage, fish & chips, salad and dessert.

Live music will be going throughout the afternoon. There will also be a Donation Raffle and a 50-50 Drawing from 2 to 4 p.m.

Proceeds from these events will benefit the Playground in Vista Hermosa through the American Legion, the Navy League, the Jay Sadler Project and DIF Vallarta. INtercam Banco Puerto Valalrta is a sponsor of Navy league playgrounds, this is the 2nd being constructed, the first is in El Tuito, Jalisco (pop.3500).

JAY SADLER PROJECT

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Contact: dennis2rike@hotmail.com 322-138-8891 Article by Stan Francis