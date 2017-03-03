Celebrate Early—Murphy’s Hosts Two Pre-St. Patty’s Benefit Parties

Murphy’s Irish Pub on the Malecon is hosting two St. Patrick’s Day warm-up events for charity.
Vallarta Celtfest – Saturday, March 11
It’s a live music celebration on the Malecon, across from Murphy’s and next to El Faro, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Musical line-up:
3 pm – Daniel Oliveros Trio (traditional Celtic instruments)
4 pm – Dave Whitty (traditional Irish and Newfoundland Pub Songs
5 pm – La Trez Cuartoz (Celtic rock band)
6 pm to 2 am – Celebration continues in Murphy’s Pub
Celtic food specialties are available: Corned beef & Cabbage, Guinness Stew, Fish & Chips and more.
Pre-St. Patrick’s Party – Wednesday, March 15
Murphy’s is again the place for traditional music and food, 12 to 4 p.m. Cost is 250 pesos, which is good for a full menu of authentic Irish dishes, including: beer stew, mashed potatoes, corned beef & cabbage, fish & chips, salad and dessert.
Live music will be going throughout the afternoon. There will also be a Donation Raffle and a 50-50 Drawing from 2 to 4 p.m.
Proceeds from these events will benefit the Playground in Vista Hermosa through the American Legion, the Navy League, the Jay Sadler Project and DIF Vallarta. INtercam Banco Puerto Valalrta is a sponsor of Navy league playgrounds, this is the 2nd being constructed, the first is in El Tuito, Jalisco (pop.3500).
JAY SADLER PROJECT
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
Contact: dennis2rike@hotmail.com 322-138-8891 Article by Stan Francis