Caryl Dolinko presents Intercultural Communications

Learn how to stand out from the crowd and generate the buzz that will get you noticed. The Association of Commerce & Tourism, LGBT, AC (ACT-LGBT) proudly presents LGBT activist Caryl Dolinko on Tuesday, January 10 at its monthly Membership Development Program.

Caryl Dolinko has played a strong role in the Pride movement on a global scale and has a far-reaching network of LGBTQ leaders worldwide. With over 25 years of working with LGBTQ organizations, Caryl has spent much of her life dedicated to equality, human rights and diversity.

“I enjoy teaching and sharing,” Caryl shared with us. “Each business is at a different point in their own story. Whether you want to define your brand, increase brand awareness, or create a clear message for your audience, how you communicate in your market defines your success. When you add a multi-cultural environment into the mix, then things get even more interesting.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Caryl to the ACT-LGBT, A.C. membership,” ACT-LGBT President, Gene Mendoza, noted.

“The quality of this type of content is what we promised our members we would bring to them to specifically address practical business needs.

If you’re not yet a member of ACT, join us next Tuesday and learn how to create buzz for your business!”

Come hear Caryl’s unique perspective on how you can develop your business communication strategy on Tuesday, January 10 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the offices of the newest member to join the ACT-LGBT, A.C. business association, Vallarta Co-Work, Morelos 101, Local 3B, Colonia Centro (2nd floor above Banco Santander, next to the parking garage just north of the Vallarta street bridge). $200 peso donation for non-ACT-LGBT members.

Caryl Dolinko owns and operates Smart Cookie Consulting, widely regarded as the premier LGBT marketing consultant in Vancouver, Canada. She has the Co-President for InterPride (International Association for LGBT Pride Organizers) as well as the Communications Director, establishing a global brand and presence for the organization.

Caryl has held several leadership positions in Pride events and LGBT organizations globally.

The Association of Commerce & Tourism, LGBT, AC (ACT-LGBT) is the first legally-recognized business association dedicated to promote and defend the interests of the LGBT business community of Puerto Vallarta and support the growth of its members since 2013.