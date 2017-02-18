Mardi Gras Festivities

Puerto Vallarta’s Annual Mardi Gras Parade hits the cobblestone streets on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 8 pm beginning at the Hotel Zone’s Sheraton Hotel, heading south along the Malecón, and ending just south of the Los Muertos Pier.

CarnavalPV brings together gay, straight, light, dark, male, female, old, and young, all for a collective purpose, to get as many beaded necklaces as possible and to celebrate Puerto Vallarta’s diversity.

There’s still time to enter the parade! Carnaval organizers are offering a $5,000 peso cash prize to the most inventive parade entry, so it is time to get creative. Non-profit organizations are invited to participate for free and businesses can take part for a nominal $200 peso entry fee.

CarnavalPV is less than one month away, so sign-up today like these who have already registered: ACT LGBT, Alexis Roman Joya Cruz, Andales, Apaches Bistro, Bahía de Banderas Artes Escenicas, Bar Frida, Casa Karma, Cassandra Shaw Jewelry, Garbos, Hello Bike, Homes with US, Incanto, Jalisco #456-A, Linda’s Nail Lounge, LOCA, Los Guapos FoodPark, Los Veranos Canopy Tour, Margarita, Movie Picnic, Mr. Flamingo, Paco’s Ranch, La Piazzeta, PVRPV, Reinas Bar, The Property Girl, Wet Dreams and more.

For more information, visit carnavalpv.com, or the official Mardi Gras Puerto Vallarta Facebook page.