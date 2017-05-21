Carmen helping children… inspires!

Born in USA and raised in Hermosillo, Sonora, Carmen bought a condo in the Punta Esmeralda development of La Cruz in 2010; spending her vacation time here until she retired in 2014. Turning the tables, Carmen now visits her Arizona home in the summer.

When asked why she lives here she told me “I love the ocean and the community of La Cruz”. Her choice to move here was precipitated by her desire to be by the ocean and the proximity to her daughter and granddaughter in Guadalajara. “I love that La Cruz is so clean, that would have been a breaking point for me. La Cruz is perfect for me, I LOVE dancing!”

One of her teachers told Carmen, “You’re a born teacher!” For Carmen it has been enriching to work in the education systems in Mexico (10 years) and in the United states (20 years).

Now she is back in Mexico, as a retired, bilingual education teacher and by all accounts she’s exceptional. She told me ”Working with children, that’s where my heart is!” It all began when she moved into her condo, she says, “I was driving around and saw the elementary school from the highway. I went in and offered to volunteer as a teacher. The principal needed a reading tutor and I started teaching; for an entire year I taught outside, under a tree, before they gave me an empty classroom.”

Carmen’s neighbors at Punta Esmeralda had a fundraiser to buy books for the library. With excitement, she told me, “They raised 21,000 pesos that I used to buy beautiful books.”

Carmen was then told by the principal that she needed to vacate the library room because it will be a classroom next year, but he said not to worry, that they were going to raise money to build a new room for the library. “It didn’t happen and when I was ready to spread the books among the schools in the area, a generous donor volunteered to let us use his beautiful building for the library… The Kids Club was born.”

The goal of the Kids Club is to teach English to the children through playing while immersed in a second language. The proposal is to take a class for an hour and then play with the educational materials another hour. The children that are not reading at grade level will take reading in Spanish with Carmen, and then take directed playing in English. The children that are already reading at grade level will take an English class for an hour and then go to directed playing in English. Many adults are requesting English lessons in the afternoon.

Carmen says her job is filled with rewards; especially when the children’s eyes light up because they finally GOT IT… it’s priceless. Always immediately after their behaviour improves, they start handling themselves differently because they have been given a life strategy to succeed.

Carmen has an EDS (education specialist) in teaching students with learning disabilities. “What made me do all this? It’s to pay it forward. You see, life has been generous with me and I feel I need to use my talents to help those that have not been so blessed.”

Her favourite quote? “To teach is to touch lives forever”·

The Kids Club is located at Coral 5 by the Glorieta (the circle with the cross).

Thank you, Carmen!

