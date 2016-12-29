Canadian Hit Show “The Legendary Patsy Cline” Returns To Bucerias For Encore Performance

Last winter, when Patsy Cline fans in the Banderas Bay area learned that popular Canadian entertainer Amberley Beatty was bringing her “Legendary Patsy Cline” show to The Luna Lounge in Bucerias, tickets sold out quickly. Unfortunately, Ms. Beatty had to catch a flight the next day to meet commitments back in Canada, so a second show was not possible and many fans were disappointed. To make sure there are enough seats for everyone this year, The Luna Lounge has booked The Legendary Patsy Cline show for two nights, January 5th and 6th. For those of you who may not be familiar with Patsy Cline’s music, or why she remains so popular, the following background information may be helpful.

In the early 1960s, recording star Patsy Cline took country music uptown with hits like “I Fall To Pieces”, “Walking After Midnight”, “She’s Got You” and many others. And her recording of Willie Nelson’s timeless “Crazy” became the number one jukebox moneymaker of all time. Cline’s records, seamlessly melding country, pop and blues styles, became instant classics, while she became the standard by which female country singers are judged to this day. Her concerts were sellouts and her appearances on The Grand Ol’ Opry were major events for millions in the U.S. and Canada.

Patsy Cline sang country songs the way a blues or jazz singer would, and in doing so, changed the face of country music. She found the soul in a song’s lyrics and with impeccable timing and style, turned simple country songs into classics that defied labeling and found their way on to the pop, country and R&B charts. That her recordings still sell today, more than 50 years after her death in a 1963 plane crash, are a testament to her unique talent and popularity.

In “The Legendary Patsy Cline”, talented singer/actress Amberley Beatty, pays tribute to the timeless songs and ground-breaking performance style of Cline, an entertainment icon who helped popularize country music more than anyone of her generation. Ms. Beatty’s powerful performance, together with her ability to motivate an audience, are a true reflection of Patsy Cline, where she loved to be, on stage close to her fans.

Amberley Beatty has performed her Patsy Cline tribute countless times, to the delight of audiences on both sides of the Canada/US border, in theatres, clubs, casinos and ballrooms. Besides fronting numerous bands, recording four albums and entertaining at festivals and fairs, she has also held down lead roles in theatrical productions of “Oliver” and “Anne of Green Gables”. “I love great songs and I love Patsy Cline,” says Beatty. This may be why she plays the late star so brilliantly.

The Legendary Patsy Cline show is filled with music and laughter, featuring more than thirty of Cline’s trademark hits, sprinkled with lots of the “barn dance humour” she was famous for. It is not a quiet story about the life and times of the famous star. It is a raucous, exciting, upbeat re-creation of a typical, Patsy Cline concert, circa 1962. Ms. Beatty “talks the talk” and “walks the walk”, nailing every nuance of every song, centre-stage, or strolling through the aisles, singing and joking with the audience, as Cline did.

Amberley’s friendly, outgoing style makes her after-concert “meet and greet” sessions as popular as her shows. She loves to chat with the fans, while patiently signing piles of her CDs, until the last happy fan has left the building. Information on her January 5th and 6th shows at The Luna Lounge are available on the venue’s web site and elsewhere in this publication.

