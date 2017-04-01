Brunch at TASTE Reviewed: An impressive spread of all things exquisitely ‘brunchy’

Ah, brunch. A meal so decadent, with its own butter-rich sauces and boozy elements, it can only really happen once a week in a functioning society.



In search of a brunch buffet in an intimate setting, Vallarta Tribune recently sat down to brunch at TASTE, part of the Casa Cupula boutique hotel. From the moment we sat at our table, we knew that we were going to encounter a meal worth remembering.

TASTE is situated at tree-top level of Casa Cupula, nestled in the jungle just south of Old Town, and patrons are rewarded with a stunning view and a calming ambience while they dine – you may even catch a glimpse of an iguana sunning itself on the tree branches that surround the outside patio. The buffet, which includes a complimentary mimosa or bloody Mary, is an impressive spread of all things exquisitely ‘brunchy’.

Duly impressed by the selection of items available for brunch; during our visit there was a pastry selection with French and Mexican pastries (plus donuts), cheese and charcuterie, a prime rib carving station, lots of fresh tropical fruit, plus the usual suspects: scrambled eggs and hash browns. Local dishes included Spanish paella, beans, chorizo, seafood ceviche, with Huevos Rancheros and chilaquiles available from the made-to-order menu.

Other items on the made-to-order selection included Eggs Benedict, pancakes and waffles (served with real maple syrup), and eggs done your way. Creative combinations from the made-to-order menu opened the possibilities for some very interesting combinations. Eggs Benedict over waffles anyone?

The prime rib carving station featured a cooked-on-the-bone roast, done medium-rare, resting in its own jus. The Hollandaise on the Eggs Benny was a light and fluffy emulsion that can only be achieved with eggs, butter, a whisk and ten minutes of hard work – a nice change from the powdered version many local restaurants seem to rely on.

Hosts Don and David made sure that we felt welcomed after we had sat at our table and were settled, and Don explained their brunch menu and recommended a few items to try. Service was impeccable, and the servers were extremely attentive as they floated throughout the restaurant, delivering drinks and food orders from the made-to-order menu. The excellent fresh brewed coffee was continually topped up, as were the glasses of water.



The brunch buffet at TASTE is a relaxing and tranquil experience that covers all the bases of what is expected of a brunch, and at $299 per person for all-you-can-eat the price can’t be beat.

TASTE @ Casa Cupula

Callejon de la Igualdad 129 – Amapas – Puerto Vallarta

Contact: facebook.com/TasteRestaurantCasaCupula/ – 322 223 2484. Price: $600 for two people (with one Mimosa or Bloody Mary included)

