At Incanto this week – Eric Krop, Ty Herndon, DUENDE, Stolie and friends!

Vocalist and songwriter Eric Krop has made a name for himself as one of the most preeminent young singers on the pop and musical theater scene, performing in Godspell on Broadway and headlining at several top NYC and L.A. venues. Eric is now appearing at Incanto with Musical Director and celebrated accompanist Nate Buccieri through March 25.

Grammy-nominated country music recording artist Ty Herndon is now appearing through March 18. With a career spanning two decades, 20 Billboard charted singles and over five million albums sold, Herndon shows no signs of slowing down. He recently released his newest and much-anticipated full-length album House On Fire in 2016. There are only a few more performances, so reserve early.

Luna Rumba Production’s DUENDE is a unique blend of celtic, rumba, and flamenco with a fiery twist, described as “A mysterious force that everyone feels, but no one can explain.” Geo Uhrich, Luis Rascon and Lilly Alcantara merge melodies, unique and interesting fusions, with a touch of classical masterpieces with new tones and rhythms. Expect the unexpected! Next show Friday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day. There will be 2×1 margarita and martini drink specials with some surprises during the show.

Singer-songwriter Stolie presents a new musical comedy show, Chica, Go!, with two of her gal pals, Tiffani Swalley and Cat McDonnell. These three Chicago-based performers team up for a hilarious new show combining music with improvisational and sketch comedy. Chica Go! plays one night only, Sunday, March 19 at 7:00.

Stolie will also present ‘Cantautoras – Songwriters-in-the-Round’ on Tuesday, March 21 at 8:00. Each songwriter will present a song, and you’ll hear stories about the writers and their music. They’ll also accompany each other on back-up harmonies and percussion. Guest artists include Ive Guadarrama from Toluca, Mexico, Nie Curbelo from Havana, Cuba, and Sarah En La Luna from Vallarta. One performance only. Also see Stoile on Mondays at 5:00 & 8:00 in the piano bar in her own show.

Pianist Jean-Guy Comeau (Jay-Gee) and singer/guitarist Gabriel Reyes appear in the piano bar on select dates. NYC’s Michael McAssey presents catchy cabaret tunes Tues.- Sat. at 8:00 & 10:00. BINGO with Pearl will be held on March 18 & 25. And Incanto is now serving breakfast on their beautiful riverside terrace Tues.- Sun. 9:00 – 2:00. Reservations are highly recommended.

Tickets and more information are available online for all upcoming shows at Incanto’s website www.IncantoVallarta.com. Box Office opens at 10:00 AM daily. Incanto is located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale). Phone them at 322 223 9756 for reservations.