Broadway Star Eric Krop, ‘Tapestry Live’ A Carole King Tribute by Suzanne O. Davis and Latcho & Andrea to play Incanto

Vocalist and songwriter Eric Krop has made a name for himself as one of the most preeminent young vocalists on the pop and musical theater scene, performing in Godspell on Broadway, headlining several cabaret performances at top NYC and L.A. venues, and appearing in equity theater productions nationwide. Recently, Eric has focused his energy on songwriting and recording, partnering with Grammy Award nominated saxophonist and pianist Erica von Kleist. He has also released two recent pop singles. Eric will be joined by Musical Director and accompanist Nate Buccieri. Nate is four-time MAC Award and Bistro Award winning singer/songwriter, pianist/composer, and improv artist. Eric & Nate make their Vallarta debut March 13 at 7:00 and play through March 25.

Tapestry Live starring Suzanne O. Davis has been touring throughout Canada and the U.S. Suzanne’s expansive career includes playing with many world-class performers including; America, KC & The Sunshine Band, Eddie Money, Taylor Dayne and more. Suzanne loves Carole King’s songs, understands the nuances of her singing and piano playing, and emulates them beautifully. Tapestry Live plays two nights only March 13 & 14 at 7:00 as a special ticketed event in the piano bar. (CK Productions)

On Thursday, March 9 a second fundraiser benefiting the Instituto de Artes Musicales Puerto Vallarta and the Chamber Orchestra of Puerto Vallarta will be held at Incanto.

The Student String Quartet begins at 5:30 on the riverside terrace, followed by a solo-concert by Grammy Award winning cellist Donald Moline at 7:00. This second event is nearly sold-out as of press time, so interested persons should reserve quickly.

Grammy Award nominated Country Music star Ty Herndon is currently playing March 6 – 18. Latcho & Andrea The Blond Gypsies play March 14 & 28 at 7:00.

Their authentic gypsy flamenco is the real deal. Mondays for Happy Hour is Stolie at 5:00 with a show at 8:00. Pianist Jean-Guy Comeau (Jay-Gee) and singer/guitarist Gabriel Reyes also appear in the piano bar on select dates. NYC’s Michael McAssey presents catchy cabaret tunes Tues.- Sat. at 8:00 & 10:00. Luna Rumba’s DUENDE plays every Friday at 7:00. And BINGO with Pearl benefiting the Los Mangos Literacy Program will be held on March 18 & 25.

Tickets and more information are available online for all upcoming shows at Incanto’s website www.IncantoVallarta.com. Box Office opens at 10:00 AM daily. Incanto is located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale). Phone them at 322 223 9756 for reservations.