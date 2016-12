Nuevo Vallarta is one of the most visited and exclusive beach destinations of Mexico, bringing together luxury and the abundance of nature and an enchanting escape with excellent hospitality, comfort and entertainment.

This entryway into the Riviera Nayarit also has the second highest number of hotels in the country, with a first class infrastructure easily seen in the impeccable and vast golf courses, luxurious condominiums, exclusive restaurants and two of the country’s most important marinas.

Nuevo Vallarta is a lively destination with its five kilometer (three-mile) shoreline of golden beaches, where visitors can delight in the turquoise-blue ocean and fine sands as well as the various activities offered in this unbeatable climate.

The hotels and resorts of Nuevo Vallarta are listed among the most exclusive and luxurious of beach destinations on an international scale. Some of these establishments have received the Five Diamond distinction, awarded by the American Automobile Association (AAA) to hotels that offer the finest and most luxurious of lodging, ambiance and hospitality. Hanging gardens, endless pools that visually meld into the ocean and luxurious suites are just some of the tempting delights tucked away in these buildings with elegant architecture and surrounded by the natural wonders of the tropics and the beauty of the Pacific coast.

Nuevo Vallarta is also home to the most exclusive restaurants of the Riviera Nayarit with menus offering everything from the intense tastes of Mexican and regional cuisine to a la carte gourmet delicacies that guarantee a unique culinary experience and are sure to please even the most demanding of palates.

The hotels and resorts of Nuevo Vallarta, in addition to luxury and comfort, also offer a variety of recreational activities for visitors to enjoy their stay to the fullest. Options include beach sports, golf, scuba diving, surfing, yoga classes, gym equipment and sports fields and courts as well as sophisticated spas where you can enjoy revitalizing treatments for mind, body and spirit such as hydrotherapy, sauna treatments, and hydro-reflexology, among others.

Adventurous visitors can admire an important variety of flora and fauna of the region such as white herons, iguanas and a variety of fish species. When touring the piers, you can observe beautiful ships displaying flags from remote countries and foreign sailors milling about. These visitors have discovered this paradise, and deemed it one of the most glorious of destinations on their globetrotting itinerary.

And as the sun sinks below the horizon and paints the skies with luminous tones of orange, pink and purple, the festive nightlife calls to those visitors eager to continue their adventures in one of the exclusive bars and restaurants located in area hotels or fashionable independent establishments.