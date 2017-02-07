Brewster Brockmann’s Opening at Galleria Pacifico

For those who had conflicting plans, or hadn’t arrived yet, or who hadn’t even heard about Brewster Brockmann’s opening cocktail on February 1st at Galleria Pacifico, you still have a chance. Pacifico will host a second reception on Wednesday, February 8th, from 6-10 PM during the weekly downtown Art Walk.

The highly talented Brewster Brockmann is one of the best known and most collected artists who show in Puerto Vallarta. He will be exhibiting 25 of his newest sculptures in clay and bronze and drawings and paintings on paper and canvas at the gallery’s second floor location, just up from the Malecon at 174 Aldama.

Some of Brewster’s older work will also be on display at Pacifico’s new annex 50 feet down at the corner of Morelos and Aldama.

This will be Brockmann’s twelfth exhibition at Galeria Pacifico over the last thirteen years. He will also be in a three artist collective at a museum of art in Guadalajara later this month and has two pieces in the permanent collection of the Peter Gray Art Museum at the local campus of the University of Guadalajara.

Brewster Brockmann’s fascinating collection of primitive imagery in contemporary Brewster Brockmann at Galeria Pacifico on February 8tharrangements will remain mounted until March 4th, but Galeria Pacifco always maintains an ample display of his work.

Pacifico is in it’s twenty ninth year, and for the last eleven has sponsored the Free Malecon Sculpture Tour conducted it’s owner, Gary Thompson, and Huichol Indian Art expert, Kevin Simpson, every Tuesday morning at 9:30 starting at the Millennium sculpture next to the Hotel Rosita at the north end of the Malecon ocean promenade.

Photo credit: GaleriaPacifico.com