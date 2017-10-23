The Boutique Theatre welcomes you back!

“The voice of Frank Sinatra, with the dance moves of Michael Jackson …”

Francis Dey is already dazzling audiences at The Boutique Dinner Theatre. The one-man singing-and-dancing sensation warms hearts with shows several times a week. To learn more about him and hear clips, visit www.francisdeymusic.com.

“Transilvania” is an original musical, which left its opening night audiences howling with laughter. Performed in Spanish, “Transilvania” performs at 8:30 p.m. Sundays. It features Federico Fonseca, Paul Tirzah Guerrero, and Alejandro Lamas Bogarin, talented dancers and actors returning to the Boutique after several years away.

According to Fonseca, “You don’t need to know Spanish to enjoy the energy and fun … ‘Transilvania’ is a monsters’ convention, a live TV broadcast made by monsters.”

Monsters and scary characters from legends, books and films get together to celebrate their annual reunion—and a few problems arise.

New to the Boutique this season will be Preview Nights for most shows. The night before opening, audiences are invited to come out for an evening of food, fun, and festivity to meet-and-greet with the cast, enter to win raffle prizes, and enjoy a live exclusive sneak preview of the new production. Tickets to each Preview Night can be purchased in advance at btpv.org, along with regular production tickets.

The theater is located upstairs at Nacho Daddy, 287 Basilio Badillo, in the Zona Romantica district of Puerto Vallarta. Enjoy dinner an hour before each show.

By Catherine Caldera

Publicity Director

