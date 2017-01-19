Boutique Theater This Week

Hit comedy run extended one week

Several audience members have called “The Kitchen Witches,” a comedy directed by Lynne Dellinger, “the best show we’ve ever seen at The Boutique.” The Boutique is delighted to extend its run another Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Jan. 19, 20 and 21, at a special time, 5 p.m. Two rival cooking show hostesses, played by stage favorites Alice Averett and Cat Meders, battle it out with hilarious and messy results. Rounding out the cast is Rob Grant and Catherine Beeghly. Dinners are available before or after the show.

Dana Zeller-Alexis stars in a one-woman cabaret show, “Women on the Edge,” Jan. 26 through Feb. 11, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. She and her husband Mark Zeller, who is directing the show, have long careers on the stage around the world. Her work in “Mrs. Dally Has a Lover” earned this review: “She enters the heart of the character, etching out the perimeters of her character like a skilled jeweler.” She also won a Dramalogue Award for best actress in that role. Some of her favorite roles have been “Shirley Valentine,” Martha in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” Sonya in “Uncle Vanya,” and Mama Rose in “Gypsy.”

A newly formed professional vocal octet, the Vallarta Vocalista Ensemble, will perform at the Boutique Feb. 16, 17. 18. 23. 24 and 25. “The Rhythm of Life” is the show’s theme. Carl Timothy, Jean-Guy Comeau, Kathy Overly, Suzanne Kirkpatrick, and Sharon Baughman-White are among the singers.

Live presentations by Vallarta thinkers and performers are planned every other Tuesday in TED talks, from 10 am to noon, produced by Norma Schuh.

“Psychopaths Who Walk Among Us” with Miriam Green, January 24.

Psychopaths and sociopaths comprise part of our population, so most of us are likely to meet a few. With no shortage of mental illnesses depicted in cinema, novels, and other sources, it behooves one to better understand the characteristics. In the second of eight presentations, Miriam Green will enlighten audience members on a topic, which continues to fascinate and puzzle her. Having come face-to-face with several in her professional and volunteer life, Green will share her insights, and the impetus for her further study of the brain function of psychopaths, as well as the implications for the justice system and for society. Green holds a bachelor’s degree from McGill University, and a master’s degree in Social Work, which propelled her into her first post-graduate job working with psychiatric male patients, at one of Montreal’s mental hospitals for English-speaking admissions. Her career includes pioneering work and high-level recognition for her accomplishments as a community organizer, activist, manager, social/family service advocate, and quality assurance innovator in medical services. Among the many “firsts” in her career, Green is especially proud of her work in establishing services for the gay community during the 1970s. Tickets may be purchased for $250 pesos, on-line at www.BTPV.org or at the Boutique Theater Box Office (044-322-728-6878) at 287 Basilio Badillo. Talks take place every other Tuesday, followed by an opportunity for questions and discussion.

“Telepathy, Synchronicity and the Afterlife,” Jerry Kroth, Feb. 7.

“Own Your Own Voice,” Mark Zeller, Feb. 21.

“Creative Living: A Work in Progress,” Dan Grippo, March 7.

“Diary of a Dairy Queen and Spicy Tales from the Taco Belle,” Joanna and Chi Chi Rones, March 21.

“Artificial Intelligence: Opportunity and Threat,” John Wilson-Bugbee, April 4.

“American Journey: Tales from a Troubadour,” Larry Long, April 18.

The Boutique Dinner Theatre offers exciting evenings of dinner-and-a-show options.

The theatre is located upstairs at Nacho Daddy, 287 Basilio Badillo. Delicious three-course dinners are served at 5 p.m., with the shows at 6 p.m. For information call 322-728-6878.