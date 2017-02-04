Auditions will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, February 5, for a play directed by Barbara Harris. She is looking for two senior women, two senior men, and a younger couple. Rehearsals will be in March, and the show plays the last weekend in March and first weekend in April.

The Boutique is looking for actors for a new comedy, “Soapicide,” and for a volunteer to help with box office. To learn more, email catherinebeeghly@gmail.com

Dana Zeller-Alexis continues her sold-out one-woman cabaret, “Women on the Edge,” through Feb. 11, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. She and her husband Mark Zeller, who is directing the show, have long careers on the stage around the world. Her work in “Mrs. Dally Has a Lover” earned this review: “She enters the heart of the character, etching out the perimeters of her character like a skilled jeweler.”

She also won a Dramalogue Award for best actress in that role. Some of her favorite roles have been “Shirley Valentine,” Martha in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” Sonya in “Uncle Vanya,” and “Mama Rose in “Gypsy.” A newly formed professional vocal octet, the Vallarta Vocalista Ensemble, will perform at the Boutique Feb. 16, 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25. “The Rhythm of Life” is the show’s theme.

The singers are all Vallarta residents: Suzanne Kirkpatrick, Kathy Overly, Jean-Guy Comeau, Steve Fulmer, Judy Radke, Carl Timothy, Sharon Baughman-White, and David White. Dinner, optional, is served at 5 p.m., with the shows beginning at 6 p.m. “Where The Boys Are: A Tribute to Connie Francis” returns. Mikki Prost brings back her standing-ovation tribute show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, and March 1. Reviewer Gary Beck says, “Mikki wrapped us around her musical finger, and we grew in awe … Mikki not only sang tremendously, as if she was indeed Miss Francis, she narrated the story of her beginnings, and the paths she took along the way” … Boutique hosts auditions, TED talks too Variety of musical shows also offered.

Vallarta’s all-new performance venue, Incanto, welcomes award-winning NYC cabaret star Natalie Douglas as she makes her Mexico debut beginning Thursday, February 2 at 9:30 PM.Gorgeous pipes, combined with effortless vocal styling and inspiring song interpretation are the hallmarks of nightclub diva Natalie Douglas, a seven-time MAC Award, Nightlife Award and Backstage Bistro Award winner. Her musical celebrations of Nina Simone, Dolly Parton, Nat “King” Cole, Lena Horne, Freedom Songs, The Music of the 70’s, and Cafe Society have had US & International audiences on their feet clapping long, loudly, and yelling for more. Natalie has also made her mark as a much sought after educator & actor. Her much anticipated third album, “Human Heart,” released March 2016, and her first two CDs, “To Nina…Live At Birdland”, and “Not That Different,” are now available on iTunes. Natalie Douglas plays through Feb. 15.

Also appearing at Incanto is NYC cabaret legend Michael McAssey in the piano bar Tues. – Sat. with two shows nightly at 8:00 & 10:00. Local favorite Jean-Guy Comeau (Jay-Gee) plays a variety of thematic evenings for Happy Hour 5 – 7 PM (No cover).

Latcho & Andrea: The Blond Gypsies premier their new gypsy/to the top of female singers.” From a Trip Advisor reviewer: “Wow! The Boutique Theatre is tiny, so every-body gets to sit right up front. The singer’s voice is huge, both powerful and beautiful, and she delights in sharing her extensive knowledge about Connie Francis with her audience. Everybody was singing along to ‘Who’s Sorry Now?’ and ‘Stupid Cupid’ and having a great time. I’ve not seen a better performance of this type, even in Las Vegas.” “The Best of Broadway” is a musical review, starring Puerto Vallarta performers, directed by Ralph Hyman. It performs Thurs-days, Fridays and Saturdays, March 2-11. Blues legend Tim Williams is returning with his one-man story-telling and music show.

The Canadian guitarist and singer will give two performances, February 28 and March 14.“The Best of Broadway,” direct-ed by Ralph Hyman, will perform Thursdays, Fridays and Satur-days, March 2-11. On Mondays, enjoy free Nacho Daddy Karaoke from 7:30-11 p.m., with your hosts in song, Fast Ed-die and Catherine Beeghly. The Boutique Dinner Theatre offers exciting evenings of dinner-and-a-show options. The theatre is located upstairs at Nacho Dad-dy, 287 Basilio Badillo. For information call 322-728-6878