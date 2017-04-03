Boom! The Taco was Not Replaced

Barely minutes after the Obamacare repeal effort went south the news went around the planet, so yeah. Was it a surprise? For some, it was. On to the consequences.

If you are one of the fortunate persons subject to the Net Investment Income Tax and the Additional Medicare Tax, well, you continue being “fortunate”. Only folks with income above $200,000 need to pay attention to that. Those taxes were not repealed and are in full force.

For those who fly at “lesser altitudes” there is the issue of the Individual Mandate:

Have coverage or pay what amounts to a penalty (a “shared responsibility payment” in Obamacare speak). Up to a few days ago, the Trump Administration had taken steps to hint at their indifference at the collection of the mandate penalty. It told return preparers the IRS would not reject electronic returns that did not answer the health care mandate question. I suppose, paving the way for non-enforcement that was going to be mooted by the repeal. But, alas, boom.

I wonder what’s going to happen with the many that filed, leaving that item unanswered, now the law stands as it was and there is no repeal in sight. Will the IRS enforce the law and collect the penalty?

The tax lawyer in me also wonders about the tiny print at the bottom of all returns: filed under penalty of perjury, is true and correct (as to all material matters). Will the Trump Administration prosecute someone for this?

Since the law stands as before, it also bears reminding people who are “new” expats that they are required to have coverage for each month until they qualify for the “residing outside the US” exemption or covered in other way, such as Medicare.

One qualifies (and this is a very broad description so don’t hold me to it) by physically residing 330 days in a foreign country or countries within a 12-month period, or establishing a bona fide residence in a foreign country during an entire tax year. Just cracking that first “expat” cerveza the first night you are here does not exempt you from the individual mandate from day one.

Turning to what’s next, I think the non-repeal will make things tougher in finding ways to “pay for” the promised tax reform.

Americans everywhere should keep an eye on that, including that “big border tax” proposal. It’s going to affect us all, one way or another. I certainly will be bringing highlights to you. Where’s the cerveza, por favor?

