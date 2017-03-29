Bohemia Viva’s ‘Kaleidoscope’ Show Wraps Up Season on March 29th

After a successful series of concerts in the USA last year, the fiery Latin musical duo, Bohemia Viva returned to Puerto Vallarta for their fourth season with their new, highly acclaimed show, Kaleidoscope. Harmonizing and blending their unique vocals with the acoustic infusion of the guitar, Andrea Mottura and Luis Lujan continue to be one of Puerto Vallarta’s favorite performance duos.

Multilingual in English, Spanish and Italian, Bohemia Viva have created a fabulous connection with their audiences through song, stories and emotions.

Originating from Argentina, Bohemia Viva has toured throughout Latin America, Italy and the USA.

Launching their new show in January 2017, Bohemia Viva was excited to debut Kaleidoscope. This show has offered a new concert, a new look and a bold new selection of songs and performance to dazzle! Luis and Andrea’s performance has enticed their audience to see and hear the brilliance of their new music like the creative colors of a ‘Kaleidoscope.’ The show has been the result of a collaboration with Canadian artists, Brian James and Robert Rollinson who helped design the props and the idea of the show.

This thrilling, new concert by Bohemia Viva also features the release of two ‘limited edition’ CD’s with their most requested songs along with exciting, original Bohemia Viva music.

Don’t miss the final performance of Kaleidoscope at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, March 29. This final show will be a very special one that celebrates another great season in Puerto Vallarta.

You’ll hear new songs along with favorites, plus an Argentinian and Latin Fusion of music.

There will be special guests and a heartfelt concert by Vallarta’s premiere duo, Bohemia Viva, as they show their appreciation for another fantastic season. Join them in their last concert, before they head to the USA, Canada and beyond for the Summer!

People love Andrea and Luis because they on fire with wonderful energy, incredible voices, and eclectic style. With beautiful acoustic Latin rhythms combined with rich, artful, sensual harmonies,

Bohemia Viva ignites the stage with their versions of modern favorites and timeless classics. With poise and drama, they give each song an interesting twist and their genuine enthusiasm for communicating their music is reciprocated by the audience.

Be part of the experience and live the Bohemia Viva lifestyle of Freedom, Love & Unity.

Tickets and information about Bohemia Viva’s show, Kaleidoscope can be found at www.vallartatickets.com. Don’t miss this very special closing show on Wednesday, March 29 in Zona Romantica, Puerto Vallarta.