Big Beautiful Butterflies and Moths Too

Delights found in Yelapa, Vallarta and San Sebastian

Photos by Moralea Milne

The nature and beauty of Mexico’s rich and diverse ecosystems seduce me time and time again. I have visited Puerto Vallarta at least ten times in the last five or six years, Oaxaca almost as often and yet, there is a never a trip that doesn’t produce astonishing new and marvellous experiences.

I’m a self-confessed butterfly and moth enthusiast, not by any means an expert, but seeking to capture their beauty and diversity in photographs gives my life meaning and joy. The study of each species, their habitats, and ecological roles brings me a deepening understanding of the critical importance of preserving the still wild landscapes that have nurtured this biological centre of diversity.

Mexico is known to have over 1750 species of butterflies and many more thousands of species of those nocturnal butterflies more commonly known as moths. And where butterflies flourish, so do other equally interesting life forms: dragonflies, orchids, parrots, turtles, wild cats; the list is breathtaking in its complexity.

On my latest, far too short, sojourn to Vallarta, I found thirty different butterfly species within five blocks of my daughter’s home and would certainly have found more if I hadn’t been wracked by the Canadian cold that I had imported with me. Visits to Yelapa, San Sebastian del Oeste and the Vallarta Botanical Gardens provided rich grounds for the hunt, amassing photos of over 80 species in ten too short, cough plagued days.

The combination of mountains, relatively undisturbed dry and tropical rain forests, the river, and flowering plants, gave Yelapa the win for most species and it is on my list for additional visits at other times of the year.

San Sebastian del Oeste is situated about 1.5 hours east of the Bay of Banderas, a charming former mining town set in the midst of one of my favourite landscapes, a pine forest not so dissimilar from the ones I love in British Columbia’s Southern Interior. There were fewer species here but the area deserves a good long visit, as a balm for the soul if nothing else.

I managed to photograph a stunning American Lady there that was worth the trip by itself. I also noticed a couple of brightly coloured day-flying moths that rivalled the beauty of any butterfly.

No trip to Vallarta is ever complete for me without a stop at the Vallarta Botanical Gardens. Here I find many obliging species that rest often on the gorgeous floral displays, providing photographic opportunities that even an amateur can capture!

A courting pair of Juno Heliconians were a visual delight as they played out their mating dance on the petals of some fading pink zinnias. A number of butterfly species use the zinnias as a nectar source and a solitary Little Yellow used them to pose in the perfect photographic composition.

Plant zinnias if you’d like to attract butterflies to your yard! Of course as well as a food source, butterflies also need places to lay their eggs and many species are quite particular as to which plant they will use. Junos and a number of other large and colourful species lay their eggs on members of the passionflower family. If you’ve planted passionflowers, do let the caterpillars eat the plants, you’ll be rewarded with flying jewelled displays, even if the plants themselves look used and bedraggled. The American Lady I m entioned uses members of the sunflower family as a host plant on which to lay its eggs and the Little Yellow uses the pea family, particularly partridge pea and sensitive plant (Cassia sp).

Whether you are a native Mexican, a transplant or a visitor, you are fortunate to be in a country of ancient lineage, blessed with an astonishing diversity of life forms. Please take the time to notice the natural beauties the surround you, and do your part to ensure the possibilities for wonder remain far into the future.