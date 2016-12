Part 2

Last week, we followed Bette from childhood in Hawaii, to her trek to New York where she found success on Broadway, becoming an underground cult icon preforming at a gay bath house, receiving a Grammy for her first album, and an Emmy for her first TV special. This week, we’ll look at her continued singing success and Hollywood knocking on her door.

In 1979, Bette made her big screen debut in “The Rose”. Her character was loosely based on rock legend Janis Joplin and the associated drug addicted rise to Rock stardom. The film was a box office hit and earned Bette her first Oscar nomination, while the soundtrack topped the music charts and earned Bette another Grammy for the title song.

By 1985, Bette’s singing reputation landed her an invitation to be part of the “We Are The World” recording for African Relief. She joined the likes of Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie and Quincy Jones to help raise over $20 million US (in today’s money terms) in just four months of sales of the hit single.

Throughout the 1980’s Bette found herself in several movies, including “Down and Out in Beverly Hills” (1985), which began her successful comedic acting career. She followed that role with several more comedies such as “Ruthless People” (1986), “Outrageous Fortune” (1987), and “Big Business” (1988).

1988 also gave us the more serious side of Bette on the big screen in “Beaches”. Again the soundtrack accompanying the hit film was an instant chart hit as well. The title song earned Grammys for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

By 1990, Bette had released her seventh studio album, which brought us the hit song “From a Distance” and earned double Platinum status. 1991 saw Bette land the lead role in the Woody Allen comedy “Scenes from a Mall”. Surprisingly Bette actually turned down the lead role in “Sister Act” (1992) which eventually went to Whoopi Goldberg.

Bette team up with James Caan in “For The Boys” in 1991. The film was a comedy/drama set in the World War II era. The main characters were loosely based on Bob Hope and Marth Raye, who were a mainstay in the USO efforts to entertain the troops during the war. Again the soundtrack and Bette climbed the music charts.

In 1996 Bette was on the big screen in “The First Wives Club” alongside Diane Keaton and Goldie Hawn. The hilarious look at divorce and revenge on their ex-husbands, was a box off hit and earned over $180 million US, worldwide.

Throughout the first decade of the new millennium, Bette concentrated on her music again with more albums and several concert tours. By 2008, Bette had begun a two year run at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Her voice was also a mainstay on radio everywhere.

Since her early days of success, Bette has always been “giving back” and worked with numerous smaller charity groups quietly, especially in her beloved New York City. Bette even founded the New York Restoration Project (NYRP) in 1995. It was a non-profit organization with the goal of revitalizing neglected neighborhood parks in economically disadvantaged areas of New York City.

Despite her outrageous onstage and onscreen characters, Bette’s personal life could not be more different. She has had a quiet and relatively “normal” home life. She is happily married to her husband Martin since 1984 and has one daughter, Sophie.

Whether on the New York stage, recording studio, TV, or the big screen, Bette has entertained us for almost 50 years and she shows no sign of slowing down at the age of 71.

Fred Jacobs is a full time resident of Puerto Vallarta and the author of three books.