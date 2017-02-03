The Beer Box Prime Celebrated its One-year Anniversary with Invitees Chef Nico Mejía and Cervecera Colima

The Beer Box Prime Plaza Nima Bay, Av. Paseo de la Marina 121, Local 9, Marina Vallarta – Puerto Vallarta

As the host of TV Azteca’s Cocinero’s Mexicanos, Chef Nico Mejía has a pretty cool job. He gets to travel around the country meeting Mexico’s cooks, learning to prepare their specialty dishes… and of course, tasting what they make.

The Beer Box Prime, located in Marina Vallarta’s Nima Bay, celebrated its one year anniversary on Saturday, January 28, with invitees Chef Nico Mejía and Cervecera Colima featured at this private function.

Mezcales and Mexican microbrews are the specialty of the bar, and the first drink, a Mezcal with orange juice, agua de jamaica, and grapefruit juice with an ancho chili garnish, was served while the rest of the guests arrived.

Chef Mejía’s menu, inspired by his travels across Mexico for his show (think Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown), was a four-course tasting menu of Mexican cuisine paired with a selection of microbrews from Cervecera Colima.

The starting course, a semi-dry aguachile over a potato-filled taco dorado and dusted with a garnish of dried shrimp flakes, accompanied by the Páramo (Pale ale). This was followed by a grilled octopus taco with tomatillo and jimica slices, paired with Cayaco, a lager. (Tip: bring the Cayaco to your next BBQ)

The next course was another taco, presented like no other taco I’ve ever seen – a ‘dried pozole’ served on a square tortilla with radish slices and cabbage. But what made this presentation truly unique was that the hot sauce was served in a syringe alongside the taco, an ingenious way to deliver the sauce.. a ‘hot shot’ with a the perfect dose of flavour.

The last two dishes caught us off guard when they arrived at the table, as we were expecting an all-Mexican menu. Grilled Argentine chorizo served over a chimichurri and herbed breadcrumbs was served as the last savoury course before dessert: a tiramisu that was matched with the Ticus, a porter with a finish that’s rich in chocolate and coffee. The menu illustrated by example the diversity of the Cervecera Colima’s range of products.

The Beer Box Prime is open daily, and it’s one of the few spots in the Marina to show NFL games each Sunday. The extensive menu of Mexican microbrews is sure to impress any microbrew fanatic, as many of their choices aren’t available for export. And if you’re into learning about (read: tasting many different kinds) of Mezcales, request to see their collection, a mini-bar on castors with at least 50 bottles that your server can conveniently wheel over to your table.