Bad News and Good News

By John Warren

Children born with a cleft palate can have many health problems if it is not corrected. IFC has been providing free surgery to them for more than 30 years.

Imagine, for a moment that your newborn baby has a hole in the roof of her mouth, a cleft palate. The hole connects the mouth directly to the inside of the nose and this causes problems for your daughter with feeding, ear disease, speech and socialization. That’s the bad news!

The good news is that for 31 years the International Friendship Club (IFC) has been offering free surgical procedures to cure the problem. It was in 1986 when a Mexican friend of Ron and Celia Walker had a baby who was born with a cleft palate and the Walkers decided to take the baby to Guadalajara to obtain surgery for him. Some weeks later there was a knock on their door and another Mexican baby with a cleft palate needed surgery, so they took her too.

Soon, the generosity of the Walkers became widely known and more distraught parents showed up with their babies. The Walkers were unable to pay for all those surgeries themselves so they and a group of ex-pats formed the International Friendship Club (IFC) and started selling Home Tours, using the proceeds to provide free treatment for Mexican families in Puerto Vallarta. The amazingly generous doctors and medical staff in Guadalajara agreed to donate their services here in PV if the IFC would pay their flights and arrange accommodation and surgical operating space in a hospital. The IFC Cleft Palate Program was born and still runs 31 years later.

The medical staff travel here from Guadalajara three or four times a year, meet at the IFC clubhouse with the parents and children needing surgery, assess their needs and then schedule surgery for the following day in the CMQ hospital, which donates the operating space.

Local residents open their homes to the medical staff, restaurants provide free meals and the whole thing is co-ordinated by IFC members. It really is a huge, co-operative, cross-cultural effort.

Last week the surgical team travelled here from Guadalajara. They assessed forty infants and children and performed corrective surgeries on twelve of them. The families came from PV and the surrounding area, including San Vicente, Tomatlan and Punta de Mita. The medical staff were surgeons Dr. Ezequiel Fuentes Lopez and Dr. Rodolfo Becerra Castaneda.

Their instrumentistas were Enfermero Emma Gonzalez Serna and anesthesiologist Dr. Emigdio de la Cruz Llontop Pisil. The doctors bring all their surgical instruments with them, and the IFC buys the surgical supplies that are needed.

The cost of the corrective surgery is in the region of $2,400USD or $48,000 pesos. The average monthly wage after tax in PV is $14,000 pesos ($700USD) but the amount of disposable income available to the family after deducting food, rent, clothing, transportation etc. from the $14,000 pesos is close to or below zero.

Finding $48,000 pesos would be impossible for a Mexican family and the operation to correct the cleft palate would be impossible if it were not for the gift that IFC keeps on giving.

How can IFC afford to spend around $350,000 pesos a year on the cleft palate program? It is made available by a huge team effort of homeowners, part-time residents and “day-trippers”. Dozens of homeowners allow the club to show their homes during the IFC Home Tours that take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week from November to the end of March. These generous people want to give back to the community in PV and believe in supporting the cleft palate program and the twenty or so charities that receive financial help from the club.

Other members of IFC volunteer hundreds of hours during the season to run the Home Tours. It takes a daily team of at least 25 people to sell the tickets, collect the cash, welcome the customers, write-out their name tags and act as docents on the luxury buses that take the customers to four wonderful homes each tour.

And then there are the over 2,000 customers who visit PV for a week or a season or who live here fulltime and love to take the tours, see the homes and banter with the informed and welcoming docents. Tickets this season have been priced at $600 pesos and with 2,000 “bums in seats” that has generated receipts of over $1,200,000 pesos. To book tickets for the last two tours of the season please click on www.toursforvallarta.com

IFC, the parents and the children thank all of you who allow the cleft palate program to happen! It really is Good News.

