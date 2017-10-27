We are back and better than ever

The first Saturday in November mark your calendars. That is the day to meet your friends in the Lazaro Cardenas park in Puerto Vallarta’s Old Town to stock up on all your favorite goodies at the Olas Altas Farmers Market.

The first Saturday in November and every Saturday for the following twenty-six weeks enjoy live music, have a great meal, treat yourself to dessert and shop, shop, shop!

If you’re looking for the perfect spot to enjoy traditional Mexican crafts, live music and delicious artisan food, look no further than the Olas Altas Farmers’ Market. We offer 90 booths of “Handmade and Homegrown” goodies as well as prepared foods such as tamales, tacos, empanadas, homemade ice cream, paella and baked goods, all just steps away from the famous Los Muertos Beach. You can also find musical instruments, paper mache animals, bagels, soaps, jewelry, meat pies, clothes, fermented foods, vegan and vegetarian dishes.

What’s New?

This season we’re happy to announce a new kind of booth—the rotating vendor booth. Each Saturday we’ll have two booths located on the east and west sides of the gazebo with new vendors who are not permanent; instead, they will be at the market two or three Saturdays during the season. The products these vendors will be selling include watercolors, ceramics, clothes, bags, recycled tires, paintings, cold porcelain art, pie, honey, bread, flour tortillas and mole.

New Vendors

This season we’re very happy to welcome seven new vendors to the market.

Xocodiva – New owners Kathleen and Todd put their own personal touch on the artisan chocolate.

Mr. Cabos Fish Tacos – Michelle and crew will be offering fish tacos and ceviche.

Veronica Rangel – Local artist showcasing her original watercolors and acrylics – originals and prints for sale.

La Patagonia by Taco Tango – Marcelo Martin brings huge sandwiches “tortas” Argentine style to the market.

Choco Museo – Jen and Marie Helene offer chocolate bars, chocolate covered fruit, seed, nuts and peanuts, nibs, cacao teas and chocolate cream.

Agricola Goper – Maria Azucena has exotic fruit, miniature bananas, passion fruit, yaka, star fruit, nopal, pineapple and soursop (guanabana in Spanish)

Areias Leather – Sandra Mariela Aldao is selling her leather bags, wallets, key chains, movils and belts

The Olas Altas Farmers’ Market is a North American style market that celebrates the tradition and culture of Mexico’s outdoor tianguis markets. It focuses on nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit of Puerto Vallarta. All OAFM products are either locally grown or handmade within seventy-five kilometers of the city.

We’re open from 9:30 to 2:00 pm every Saturday from the first Saturday in November to the last Saturday in April. We’re located in the Lazaro Cárdenas Park in Vallarta’s Emiliano Zapata neighbourhood. For only 20 pesos an hour, you can park in the garage directly beneath the park.

By Mary Stehley

Related