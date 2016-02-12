Baby Clothes from Winnipeg to San Pancho With Love

 11 Feb 2016   Posted by Rod Sprange


By Rev. Rod Sprange

Our Parish of St. Peter in Winnipeg, Canada has been blessed by a loving relationship with volunteers and staff of the hospital in San Pancho (San Francisco) Nayarit, Mexico. Through our connection with Christ Church by the Sea in Puerto Vallarta, we became aware of the great need for new-born baby clothes in the maternity unit of the San Pancho regional hospital. The hospital is the maternity and pediatric centre for the area surrounding San Pancho. Every year over 1,400 babies are brought into this world by the caring staff of the hospital.
Unfortunately there is much poverty in the area and as Michel Griffen, a local volunteer in the early stimulation unit reports, “…many others arrive with nothing to wrap or dress their babies”.
Our parish vestry (church council) approved a project where we would collect brand new baby clothes and receiving blankets and home knitted clothes to take to San Pancho. Parish members enthusiastically embraced the project. They wanted to know more about the people living in and around San Pancho and which clothing and items would be most needed. Ana Luisa Contreras, one of the pediatric nurses told us that every item was equally in demand as many people were very poor.
The first year we started the project in September 2014 and by January 2015 had a huge suitcase of baby items ready to take to San Pancho. We were grateful to West Jet, a Canadian airline with direct flights between Winnipeg and Puerto Vallarta, which offers a program where we are permitted to bring one extra free suitcase for humanitarian aid purposes. We transported 50 lbs. of baby clothes and blankets to Mexico. The Mexican government allows us to bring in up to $500 worth of products for humanitarian aid.
Our friends, Curt Hahn and Allan Affleck, from Christ Church By-the-Sea in Puerto Vallarta, helped us to transport the bulky case from Puerto Vallarta to San Pancho. Then on a wonderful day in February we took the Pacifico bus from Puerto Vallarta to San Pancho to deliver the suitcase full of clothes to the hospital.
It was wonderful to see the tears of joy from Michel and Ana as we unpacked item after item. The hand-knitted items were received with great care and we were told that they would be treasured by the families receiving them, who would hand them down from generation to generation. It was a very moving experience for us. In particular seeing one young child wearing one of the hand-knitted cardigans and accepting a hand-sewn stuffed toy. Grandma, holding the baby, was very proud.
In September 2015 we again started to collect items for San Pancho and once again were overwhelmed by the generosity of parishioners who were so excited to help.
Each Sunday people would excitedly bring in baby items they had made or purchased. We displayed the received items in the suitcase each week as a reminder of the project. Many people came to admire the clothes and in particular the knitted items.
We were unable to visit Mexico this year but some Winnipeg friends, Ron and Marilyn, were going and were delighted to take the extra case. Once again, Curt helped transport the suitcase to San Pancho, and Ron and Marilyn had the pleasure of presenting the clothing to Michel, Ana and Dra Laura Garcia Hernandez (one of the hospital pediatricians). I know it was a highlight of their visit this year and we were happy that two more Winnipegers had made a connection with the wonderful people at the San Pancho hospital.
With God’s help we will continue this project and our loving relationship with the people of San Pancho will grow. Our thanks to all who provide care for the babies and who have assisted with the project – especially the knitters who spent many loving hours crafting such beautiful items, and those who purchased lovely items for the babies.
The Rev Rod and Susan Sprange, Winnipeg, February 2016 St. Peter’s Anglican Church, 755 Elm Street, Winnipeg, MB R3M 3N8



7 Comments

Frank Norton
10 months ago

(Reply)



Thanks Rev. When I walked this morning along my shopping center in San Francisco CA, one of the most expensive cities in the United States, I saw several young women wrapped in blankets lying asleep on the cold concrete ground in in the entrance ways of apartment buildings.

It is the mothers of both humans and animals that care for their children, where the male is nowhere to be seen.

But where are the fathers of these 1,400 infants who rely on others to cloth their child , and feed the mothers ? Meanwhile the feral dog population increases in the cities of Jalisco State, and coyotes multiply in the parks and streets of San Francisco ?

    Rev Rod
    10 months ago

    (Reply)



    Frank, I don’t have the qualifications to adequately discuss the state of the economy in Nayarit or Jalisco. My experience of Mexican men is that they are industrious and work hard when they can find employment. In terms of the 1400 births – not every one is in need of assistance – but many are. I can’t fix the economy in Mexico, but I can try and help to make life more bearable for a few. I think our world needs more compassion and less judging of others. I am privileged to have been born where I was, and at that time. I wonder how I would have coped being born into a poor country with limited opportunities.

Frank Norton
10 months ago

(Reply)



Rod,

I was born in San Francisco back in 1936 just before WW11 , when the war effort eventually took most everything out of the stores , and we lived on ration stamps that were used to limit what we consumed. I never received a spending allowance, and actually had to go through the waste containers at the nearby Lincoln High School for pencils, erasers , rulers and paper to use at my grammar school . I got an after school paper rout in the second grade , and my dad took me hunting and fishing, and had me help with the backyard vegetable garden, and take care of the chickens, rabbits, ducks and Canadian geese.

There is always a way for those who try. I worked at home breeding tropical fish to sell to the pet shops, had lemonade stands during the summer, and worked at a flower shop during junior high school, and at the produce market and naval shipyards before and after school , weekends and summer vacations during high school, and had two professions after graduation.

In this bountiful world there is always a way. As the saying goes, God helps those who help themselves.

As for you, keep up the good work.

Claire
1 week ago

(Reply)



This is all fine and dandy to make such a big deal of a suitcase of baby gear going to Mexico. You could accomplish much more in your quest for ethical government etc. by looking in your own backyard. How about the appalling conditions on reservations near you? Indigenous people here need just as much help as those in Mexico, but I am guessing it wouldn’t be as much fun visiting folks near you than it would taking a nice vacation to Mexico in the winter.

    Rod
    5 days ago

    (Reply)



    You ate assuming we don’t provide local help. You are wrong!
    However, we are fortunate to visit Mexico, and we try to something, admitedly modest, to help the lives of some of the beautiful people whose country we are privileged to visit.

    It’s not an either or. As Christians we are called to see all as our neighbour.

      Claire
      4 days ago


      That is terrific. It would be nice to see you and others in your congregation donate the value of a few vacations to make a bigger difference in these folks lives. A little sacrifice like this would help many in a more lasting way. Perhaps setting up well baby clinics, immunizations for child health and welfare conducted by a registered nurse. Books and supplies desperately needed in schools were supplies are few. Dental care for the elderly. All these things we take for granted.

      There are christian organizations already in place in many poor areas in Mexico you could coordinate with from Canada.

      It always astonishes me when someone donates a few items in a suitcase while taking a nice winter vacation, would be newsworthy in any way.

      It really is the very least anyone in a privileged comfortable position can do.

        Rev Rod
        23 hours ago


        Thanks Claire: actually we are part of Christ Church By the Sea in Puerto Vallarta – an Anglican/Episcopal Christian community that does much to help the lives of the people near our church. Computers, school supplies, English classes, a roof over the playground to name a few. Others in the congregation volunteer with other organizations to provide meals. The suitcase story is just one example of connecting the people in this area with our other parish in Canada.
        If everyone who visited Mexico provided the equivalent of our suitcase, it would make a huge difference. I am sad that we live in such a judgmental world that a simple act of kindness is the fodder for criticism. We are not looking for praise, but hoping that by telling our little story ( and I know it’s just a little story) others might be inspired to do something. Tell us your story?



