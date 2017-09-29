Award-winning Director Ramiro Daniel is Back at Incanto

Incanto to re-open and announce new season line-up on October 4th! Award-winning Princessas Desesperadas Director Ramiro Daniel brings his stage production of “Que no se culpe a nadie de mi muerte” (“Do not blame anyone for my death”) to Incanto beginning October 7th for a limited run. Written by Humberto Robles and starring actress Jazmín Betsabé, this tragic/comedic monologue, presented in Spanish, is the story of a thirty-year-old woman who waits for a phone call to prevent her pending suicide. During her wait, she examines the different people and various personalities who have influenced her to come to this difficult decision. She reflects on her life as a girl, a daughter, a granddaughter, a sister, and as half of a couple. All of these relationships represent important facets of her life, as well as the problems she has faced along the way, including loneliness, difficult family relationships and sexual abuse. Will the phone finally ring to convince her to give up the idea of taking her own life?

Director Ramiro Daniel has an artistic past that spans more than 15 years, with beginnings in the municipal theatre group of Puerto Vallarta. He currently directs plays for Arkos University, Perro Bravo Productions and for his own theatre company, Boa Viagem. Daniel has directed thirteen plays including “Princesas Desesperadas”, “La Muerte Chiquita“, “Un Hombre Ajeno” and “El Grito”. He was awarded the Vallarta Youth Award, and twice received the award for Best Director in one of Jalisco’s theatre festivals (Encuentro de teatro del Interior de Jalisco). He also won for Best Original Drama in the same competition. His play, El Grito, has been published in the anthology Dramaturgia Jalisciense Contemporánea by Paso de Gato. In 2017, he was invited as an intern to participate in the National Theatre Exhibition Festival’s activities where he was able to develop his next project, “Ella 2.0”. Actress Jazmín Betsabé is from Guadalajara, currently based in Puerto Vallarta. She emanates a unique energy and passion on stage that is definitely worth seeing. Aside from doing theatre, Jazmín is a physician, and dedicates her daily life to her medical practice. Her performance in “Que no se culpe a nadie de mi muerte” has received high praise during its first season. Performances are October 7, 14, 21, 28 at 8:30pm in the cabaret theater. Tickets are available at Incanto’s website.

Resuming Wednesday, October 4th, Tongo plays Latin/Cuban rhythms on handmade instruments at 7:30pm. Open Mic is on Thursdays at 7pm co-hosted by Tracy Parks and Chris Kenny. Pearl’s Gurlz drag revue starring Angie, Diva and Maury and hosted by Aunt Pearl is on Fridays at 8:30pm. Bingo with Pearl fundraisers are held on Saturdays at 5pm. Singer-songwriter Chris Kenny plays her blues and roots solo show on Saturdays at 8pm, followed by popular Spanish guitarist/singer Gabriel Reyes at 10pm. He also plays on Fridays starting at 7pm. Piel Canela, featuring guitarists Eduardo Leon and Fernando González with percussionist Samuel Renteria, play on Sundays at 7:30. Also on Sundays at 8pm in the piano bar, is Salsa Dancing and instruction by Francisco Ledezma. Resuming Tuesday, Oct. 10th is Sylvie & Jorge of ‘The Zippers’ band with classic rock. No cover charge in the piano bar.

Related