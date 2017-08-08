August Events In Riviera Nayarit

The Corn Festival in Jala and Xalisco; the Gastronómica kick off with its group of top chefs; the Grupo Delfin convention; and the Pee Wee Surfing League en Sayulita and San Blas are the top events this month.

Summer is here and it’s a great time in the Riviera Nayarit to enjoy sports, science, culture and culinary events. The Groups desk of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau is lending its support to the following activities:

La Patrona Atlético de Madrid Football Camp (July 17 to August 11)

Spain’s Club Atlético de Madrid will be holding a Summer Camp – San Pancho Campus in the Riviera Nayarit at the La Patrona Polo Club (July 17 – August 11). This will include four weeks of training for kids and teens.

Corn Festival (August 6-15)

A visit to Jala and Xalisco this August can be a great way to experience the Riviera Nayarit and its traditions. Located just a short distance from the coast of Nayarit, the communities of Jala and Xalisco plan all sorts of events including dances, entertainment, horse races and cockfights. The festivities originated with the celebration of Our Lady of the Assumption and in Jala the biggest ear of corn wins a prize.

Gastronómica Kick Off (August 14-16)

Top chefs both domestic and international unite in this culinary event that will be held within the Vidanta complex. Big names in Mexican gastronomy include chefs Paco Roncero, known for his mastery of Spanish vanguard cooking; Aaron Mizrahi and Elías Sapién, both banquet pros; and Betty Vázquez, the Riviera Nayarit’s Culinary Ambassador.

Grupo Delﬁn National Convention Program (August 16-19)

The National Convention for Scientific and Technological Research of the Pacific is derived from the Inter-Institutional Program to Strengthen Research and the Pacific Graduate Program, and is also known as the Delen Program. The Delen Program is focused on strengthening the culture of collaboration between centers of higher education and the research centers that are part of the Program via an exchange with professors, researchers and students and the distribution of scientific and technological programs. Some 3,500 attendees are expected to be staying in the destination’s hotels in the area of Nuevo Vallarta.

Sayulita Pee Wee Surfing League (August 19)

Sayulita will host this youngsters’ surfing league, which encourages new talent in a sport that has produced big names on a national level.

San Blas Pee Wee Surfing League (August 26)

On August 26 it will be San Blas’ turn to receive this traveling tournament, which visits the different seaside villages along the coast of Nayarit in an effort to discover new talent in this extreme sport.

