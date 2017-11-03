Astonishing magician, plays, singers take stage at the Boutique

Ever entertained the idea of being involved in theater? The Boutique Theatre is hosting a General Interest Meeting from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, November 5. A casual get-together with snacks is planned. Meet the friendly Boutique team, and learn about opportunities, including auditions. Box office volunteers and many others are needed.

The theater is located upstairs at Nacho Daddy, 287 Basilio Badillo, in the Zona Romantica district of Puerto Vallarta.

Mauricio Andrade is the magician who amazes audiences with his mysterious and astonishing act. He makes the impossible possible, with tricks up his sleeve that will make you doubt your eyes. He’s been called “better than David Copperfield,” and entertains all ages in both English and Spanish. Originally from Mexico City, Andrade grew up in Vera Cruz and now lives in Nuevo Vallarta. “I specialize in close-up magic, especially card magic,” he said. “What makes my show different is the fact that I don’t need big props or engineering to develop all the tricks I do. There’s nothing to hide, and all of my show is 100 percent sleight-of-hand.”

“Little Bits” is a new production by Mikki Prost, the singer, actress, dancer, and tribute artist. She has created and performed shows celebrating the music and lives of Patsy Cline, Brenda Lee, and Connie Francis for The Boutique. “Little Bits” spans the 17 years Mikki Prost been doing theater around the Banderas Bay area, as well as San Miguel de Allende. “All the songs I’ve chosen are some of my favorites from the different shows I’ve done over the years.” she said. “I’m also going to throw in some crazy and delightful moments that have happened along the way.”

Francis Dey, “Crooner Extraordinaire,” continues to dazzle the stage in his one-man singing shows throughout the season. The Vegas-style entertainer will perform holiday specials in December, “A Crooner’s Christmas.” To learn more about him and hear clips, visit www.francisdeymusic.com.

“Transylvania” is a musical, performed in Spanish, continues to perform Sunday nights. It features Federico Fonseca, Paul Tirzah Guerrero, and Alejandro Lamas Bogarin, talented dancers and actors returning to the Boutique after several years away.

By Catherine Caldera

Publicity Director

