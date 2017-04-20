The Artistic Side of Cannabis Culture

What kind of person do you envision when I say “the owner of the local cannabis accessory shop?” Do you picture a soft-spoken, highly educated young mother of two? Do you envision a successful entrepreneur who bootstrapped her own startup by herself to support her family? Do you see a passionate ambassador of the arts and involved community supporter? I might not have a week ago, but that was before I met Samara Alpern.

Alpern’s path to Mexican smoke shop ownership is as unconventional as the shop itself. The self-described hyper overeducated, high-strung Jewish girl and mother of two, opened Gold Leaf Smoke Shop in 2012 to support her family and fill a need she saw in the community.

“At that time there wasn’t even anywhere to buy rolling papers,” she told me over lunch at Mi Cafe. Today, Gold Leaf is the only dedicated cannabis accessories shop in the Banderas Bay area and boasts the largest selection of vaporizers in all of Mexico.

Like others I’ve met since moving here, Alpern came here to reset her life.

“I just wanted everything to be different,” she said of her life in Albuquerque where she was a recently graduated registered dietician. “I couldn’t tell where the source of pain was and this place was kind of anti-intellectual and I thought maybe I’d like that better.”

“I moved here and I didn’t know anything, but my ignorance was my friend. I went through my hard times and I found a lot of inner strength when I stopped looking for guidance from the people I used to look to…I just decided to close my eyes and trust myself and if it worked out, it worked out and if it didn’t, it didn’t and just keep moving forward. That was one of the healthiest transformations I’ve ever experienced, just giving myself permission to fail and stop listening to other people altogether. I had to reach in deep, stop crying all the time and just…execute. Stand up and move forward.”

And move forward she did. With ten thousand dollars to her name from selling her car and her belongings in New Mexico, Alpern came to Puerto Vallarta and it wasn’t long after that that she found herself pregnant with her first son, now four, and getting serious about looking for a way to support her family.



“I started small. I was able to learn as I grew on a small scale so I could figure out how importing works and how paying my taxes works and getting my license works, little by little…I’ve just really enjoyed figuring things out and I’ve been lucky.”





You can tell exactly how much Alpern enjoys her work by the sparkle in her eye when she starts talking about her unique collection of merchandise.

“Our supply of glass is really exciting for me,” she says, stirring her iced tea. “I used to write about food, arts, and music and it’s nice to be in the arts again because I couldn’t really make any money off of art before. That’s a big problem in the creative field, but you can make money off of art with this. It’s called functional glass, these kinds of beautiful glass pieces that are used for smoking.”

Though Alpern isn’t working in a field that one would think directly relates to either of her two degrees, one in art from Tulane and one in nutrition from the University of New Mexico, you can see them in action in her shop. After we finish lunch she offers me a tour of Gold Leaf, located at Lazaro Cardenas #379 in Col. Emiliano Zapata, where she picks up a large glass pipe from the case and shows me its beautiful jewel toned features with all the reverence of a museum curator. She appreciates the useful art she shares and it shows in the way she presents her collection. This is not your average head shop with rasta swag cluttering the walls and the heavy scent of Axe Body Spray mingling with whatever incense was on sale through the distributor. This is a gallery, and you see it in every detail from the meticulous glass display gleaming in the afternoon sunshine to the perfectly arranged pieces around the room. Alpern brings a distinctly dignified air to the business that is both professional and accessible, and she takes pride in being a good neighbor and valued member of the community.

Gold Leaf’s expanding glass collection is currently mostly imported from the US because there’s few Mexican artists working in the medium, but Alpern does work with one local glass artist in Mismaloya and looks forward to carrying more Mexican artisans, as pieces become available. Outside of the local angle, a higher than usual number of the pieces she carries in her shop have a distinctly feminine quality with delicate shades of pinks and purples and graceful shapes and forms, all arranged carefully in glass cases.

“I’m trying to do my part and carry the coolest stuff,” she says. “I really want people who come from Seattle or Los Angeles or San Francisco or Victoria to come here and find this store that measures up to what they have up there with really competitive prices and unique merchandise. I want them to go home and tell their friends in New York City about this really cool little shop in Puerto Vallarta that’s not like anything else they’ve ever seen.”

Alpern isn’t all work and no play, though. She makes sure to be home by four every day to spend time with her sons who are clearly her motivation for all that she does. She’s also involved in the cannabis scene on a national level and stays in touch with others in the industry around the country and even sponsored Mexico’s first cannabis competition, the Príncipe Flor Xochipilli which happened April 14 through 16 in Guerrero. She’s been busy this month with her biggest sale of the year which wraps up on April 20.

“It’s exciting and I’ve been really blessed to come in at this moment. I’m hoping catch the wave at the right time and be established when legalization comes through but we’ll just have to wait and see. Who knows,” she muses. “It’s just a wild card, and I’m happily going along for the ride!”

By Rachel Drinkard