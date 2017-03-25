Anatomy of an Air Evacuation

Having done two recent air evacuations (in one week) I thought it would be enlightening to some to understand all that goes in to doing an air evacuation.

Most people think, “Well, just call the plane and let’s go.” I sure wish it was that easy! Once the decision has been made by the patient/family to air evacuate home the process begins. And this decision does not come easily as there are significant factors to take into consideration including cost, status of the patient and a multitude of other items.

Where will the patient go? Which hospital will accept? Who will be the accepting physician? When will the bed assignment be given? Phone conversations must be coordinated between the physician here and the receiving hospital and the receiving physician. Records transmitted. Attempting to connect two very busy physicians by phone is (sometimes) maddening.

Payment must be made before that plane will even move. This is the same whether one is paying directly for the flight or if one has an air evacuation policy. Payment to the air evac company (the actual plane and crew) must be done which sometimes involves a wire transfer. The bank wants to talk to the patient who is most likely in the ICU and maybe can’t even talk.

Now it is time to find out where the plane is (they are not kept here in Vallarta – too expensive!). Maybe it is coming from the US and maybe it is coming from DF but hopefully it is coming from Guadalajara.

Once the ETA to Vallarta is established it is time to prepare the patient and family member flying, obtaining their passports, luggage (minimal), giving them the itinerary, coordinating ambulances on both ends (departing and receiving). Records from the hospital must be gathered and organized to go with the patient on the flight. The flight schedule must be in place. Fuel stops? Direct flights? Clear customs? Everything must be done and set prior to take off. (And of course there are still a multitude of other patients requiring everyone’s attention).

The ground ambulance picks up the flight crew at the airport, transporting them to the hospital. Finally, the family thinks, we are leaving shortly. Well, not so fast! The flight physician must evaluate the patient, speak with the attending physician, and change the hospital equipment to their equipment (and if the patient is on a ventilator, this takes even longer).

An hour, sometimes more, seems to the waiting family to take forever. They have most likely arrived early and are waiting in the lobby. I remind them to go pee because there are no bathrooms on board. Finally the patient and family member are in the ambulance along with the flight physician. There are tears and hugs from family members remaining behind and as well, more often than not, between hospital staff and the family.

At long last, the ambulance pulls away from the hospital as we all wave good-bye. The pilot has already taken care of immigration and customs so when the ambulance arrives the patient and accompanying family member board the plane (a Leer jet and I do not mean one with someone passing Mimosas – more like a miniature intensive care unit).

It is music to my ears to receive the call or the text that says “wheels up!” – And they are off! Messages are transmitted at each stop (if there are any) and again upon arrival to the receiving hospital. It’s done! Everyone has worked as a team which is the only way these flights can be done.

Here’s to an amicable week!