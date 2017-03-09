An embarrassing problem – urinary incontinence!

The subject of “urinary incontinence” is not something one likes to chat about while out socializing, having a cocktail, and sitting under a palapa. Regardless, it is a very real and common dilemma for many! We are so lucky to now have a urologist that specializes in this! Dr. Habid Becerra. I thought I would ask him a few questions about this.

What is urinary incontinence?

This is a problem with the bladder and sphincter control. It’s the uncontrolled leakage of urine. Severity ranges from an occasional leak when one coughs or sneezes to having the urge to urinate that is so sudden and strong that there is no time to get to the bathroom.

Does this happen to both men and women?

Yes but it occurs more often in women. Pregnancy and childbirth can damage the muscles of that support the bladder (pelvic floor). Shifting hormone levels at menopause is another reason. For men, prostate problems can also lead to bladder control issues. Aging, medications, nerve damage and other medical conditions can trigger this.



If I pee when I laugh, does that mean I have it?

Yes, it is called stress incontinence and results when the pelvic floor is weak or when the outlet muscles aren’t strong enough to control urine flow. This is common in women who have had many children, being overweight, smoking and chronic cough are also risk factors.

Is there a cure?

Most of the patients can be cured and others can achieve a significant improvement in their quality of life. Treatment options for urinary incontinence range from simple steps one can take at home, changes in lifestyle all the way to surgery. There are several other non-invasive treatments for urinary incontinence. Treatment depends on the patient’s bladder control problems. Treatment is very individualized.

