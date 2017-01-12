Amigos de La Cruz – The Dental Team needs your help! For the tenth year, the Academy of LDS Dentists is coming to the Bay of Banderas. This is the second year that Amigos de La Cruz has worked with the Academy. The Team of 18-20 will be here to deliver free dental services to the students of the primary school. The clinic will operate January 23-26 (Mon-Thurs) at La Cascada. On Friday, January 20 a dental team of 18 dentists and assistants are arriving from the USA (Idaho, California and Arizona) to offer free dental work for the primary (elementary) school children that were screened by Dr. Alex in November, 2016. Schedule: Fri, Jan 20 – Meet with Shirley McGrath to sweep and straighten out the former La Cascada restaurant, site of clinic Sat, Jan 21, 10 AM to 2 PM – Help Dental Team unpack boxes and equipment at La Cascada Mon, Jan 23, 8 AM – Dental Team arrives to start the day Clinic runs from 9 AM to 4 to 5 PM, with 1 hour break for lunch Mon, Jan 23, 6 PM – Dental Team to attend the Variety Show: a benefit for the Amigos Medical Program. Please join us! Tues, Jan 24, 8 AM to 5 PM Wed, Jan 25, 8 AM to 5 PM Thurs, Jan 26, 8 AM to Noon How is your help needed? Volunteer to assist one or more days by offering your services to e.g. clean equipment, walk with the children to/from school to La Cascada. We especially need Spanish-speaking volunteers.

Contact Shirley McGrath, the Volunteer Coordinator. villalapaz04@gmail.com Shirley McGrath We are seeking Amigos who would be willing to provide lunch each day for this amazing Team. Make it yourself, make it with friends, or sponsor a lunch to be delivered from one of our fabulous La Cruz restaurants. It’s one way for us to say Bienvenidos to our lovely La Cruz, and Muchas Gracias for caring about ‘our’ children. For information contact Amy Welch: amywelchpdx@comcast.net