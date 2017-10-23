American Legion Local Post #14

We continue our Breast Cancer Awareness month – all pink! We hope that you will join us on October 22, 2017 from 9.30 am to 11.30 am for our Pink Brunch Buffet at DIV (Diagnostic Integral Vallarta) on Francisco Villa. It is going to be stunning. Please email me for details!

Many people are not aware of the very active American Legion group that we have here in the area. There is now a new commander of the Local Post #14 and I recently received a very kind email of introduction from him. His name is J.R. Wilson. He commented, and I wholeheartedly agree with him, that there are hundreds of veterans (or spouses of veterans) in the area from far to the south all the way to Tepic.

It is not uncommon for me to have received a call in the past from someone in the American Legion notifying me of a veteran in the Regional Hospital (state hospital) or even in the equivalent of the state hospital in Tepic. They are there due to lack of funds. Local American Legion folks have always been great in assisting these people along with innumerable other types of support.

Post #14 is named after David F. Lilley who so many knew. David was the true description of a “gentleman” in every sense of the word. If you know of a veteran in the area please do pass along Mr. Wilson’s contact information/website information! Or have them contact me and I will connect them.

Mr. Wilson wanted to be sure and let people know that as a Service Officer he is able to assist with veterans and their spouses with any of several concerns – including Burial Expense Reimbursement to other Survivor’s Benefits. Contact information here: www.AmericanLegion14.org. Some veterans do receive burial assistance and the website with requirements is: www.benefits.va.gov/compensation/claims-special-burial.asp

Post 14 is happy to assist with any memorials as well including presentation of a flag to the surviving spouse. They have a wonderful and helpful chaplain along with the other service officers at the Post.

There is always a lot of confusion when it comes to VA benefits (medical) being accepted here in the area. It all depends on the situation and what benefits the veteran has. I urge any veteran that receives disability (no matter the percentage) to register with the Foreign Medical Program. There is a lot of information here: www.va.gov/communitycare/programs/veterans or if one prefers, we can set a time, sit down and have a chat and do it together and review the information. Reading through everything online can be a bit overwhelming!

Back to our Local Post #14. They are very active in the community, participating in the building and rejuvenation of playgrounds and community centers, sponsoring a Pop Warner football team, local food banks and local orphanages. They also meet incoming Navy and Coast Guard ships (along with the Navy League), doing various projects with the crews.

Have a look at the website and learn about all that they do. If you are a veteran (from anywhere!), I know they would welcome you to participate/attend their meetings/projects. And again, please feel free to send any questions to me regarding benefits: pamela@healthcareresourcespv.com and I will do my best to find the answer!

I can’t believe that this is my 50th article in the Vallarta Tribune!

Here’s to a merry week!