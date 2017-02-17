American Idol’s David Hernandez, Shawn Pelofsky Comedy and the new Piano Bar spice things up Incanto

Incanto welcomes hunky actor, singer-songwriter and American Idol finalist David Hernandez beginning Feb. 20 at 7:00.

Comedienne Shawn Pelofsky opens in ‘Making America Funny Again’Feb. 16 – 20 at 9:30. And the new Piano Bar is a hit, with world-class entertainment nightly.

Singer-songwriter David Hernandez first garnered national attention with his powerful voice and affable personality as an American Idol finalist. He began acting and singing at age six starring in musicals and performing with various theatre companies throughout Arizona.

David recently moved to Hollywood where he is writing songs and working in the studio producing hits like the newly released single, ‘Beautiful’. He also has a passion for acting, having completed his first leading role in the movie Synthetic Truth.

David has showcased his talents on The Ellen Show, The Today Show, Entertainment Tonight, and Idol Gives Back among others. He makes his Vallarta debut accompanied by NYC’ s Michael McAssey on piano beginning February 20 at 7:00 pm.As seen on Showtime, Chelsea Lately and at The World Famous Comedy Store, Los Angeles based comedienne/actor Shawn Pelofsky returns to Vallarta for a limited run in her new show ‘Making America Funny Again’.

Shawn’ s quick wit and legendary audience interaction are the hallmarks of her stand-up comedy. Inviting her guests to “stretch it out” with her, she delivers some hilarious one-liners and her hysterical observations on life in general.

Shawn’ s been busy performing all over the world for US troops and on Atlantis cruises. She also recently starred in her first non-comedic leading role in the independent film, ‘ Tri’ (2016). She plays Feb. 16 – 20 with all shows at 9:30 pm.

Incanto also boasts a large piano bar on the second level. Its comfortable ambiance, attentive staff and outstanding entertainment adds even more variety to Vallarta’ s already teeming nightlife. Currently appearing through March is gifted pianist Jean-Guy Comeau (Jay-Gee), playing various theme nights for Happy Hour 5:00 – 7:00pm.

Also, NYC’ s MAC Award-winning cabaret veteran Michael McAssey, who combines funcabaret tunes and sing-alongs Tues.- Sat. at 8:00 & 10:00. Guitarist Gabriel Reyes plays Happy Hour on Wed., Fri. and select Sundays.

And singer-songwriter Stolie plays Happy Hour on Monday’ s 5:00 – 7:00 with a show at 8:00. Tickets and more information are available online for all upcoming shows at Incanto’ s website: www.IncantoVallarta.com.

Box Office opens at 10:00 AM daily. Incanto is located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale) in the old Bianco space. Phone them at 322 223 9756 for reservations