Ambulance Observations

A few tips and suggestions on emergency services.

When one hears sirens blaring, one knows there is an emergency somewhere (usually, sometimes there is a parade around here). As I have stated in the past few weeks, we are in the middle of one of our busiest “high seasons” in years. So, statistically there will be more emergencies. More people = more emergencies = more sirens. As anywhere in the world when you have lights flashing and sirens screaming behind you and you are in a vehicle, for goodness sakes, move aside just as soon as you possibly can!

What hospital? If you call an ambulance and want to go to a specific hospital (which is your right) but the ambulance refuses or insist on taking you to another facility than you have requested then you must INSIST that they go to the location of your choice. Do not allow an ambulance company to bully you into going somewhere else. Unfortunately, once in a while, this might happen. Is there a cost? If one calls a public service (ie Proteccion Civil, Bomberos) there should never be a charge. Now, I do recommend (if you want) to give them a tip but never should they demand or request a payment. If this happens please contact your consular agent (or you can contact me and I will contact them). Public or private service? Remember that there is a wide difference in the medical equipment on board a private ambulance and a public ambulance such as a defibrillator, oxygen, and medications. And yes, a private ambulance company will charge the patient (or patient’s family) but that charge should be a reasonable amount for the distance travelled. Request a receipt for the amount you have paid for the services. Have a plan. It is not uncommon, especially if it is in a larger condo complex for people to get into a panic and several people will call several ambulance numbers. This creates, as you can imagine, a big confusion when five ambulances show up for one person.

Make sure your condo complex/homeowners association has an EMERGENCY PLAN in place with staff and especially security personnel, aware of what number(s) to call and a protocol to use in an emergency. Make sure the staff is trained properly in CPR and First Aid.

We are happy to coordinate an emergency plan specifically for your condo. Even though many of the big complexes are brand new, for some reason they build them so that a gurney does not fit into the elevator. Have you measured your elevator lately?

We hope that one does not need to use any of these services but the reality is, some will. The more organized people are the better the emergency personnel can do their job.

Gather information and make a plan. Then, when an emergency occurs, do the best that you can to follow that plan rather than becoming unglued and forgetting everything. If it means writing it out step by step and putting it in a convenient location, then do that. Again, we are more than happy to sit down with you and help you out!

Here’s to a superb week!