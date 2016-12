Popular Canadian entertainer Amberley Beatty is well known in Canada and the US for her tribute shows “The legendary Patsy Cline”, “Honky Tonk Gal” (Loretta Lynn) and “When Girls Ruled The Radio” (a tribute to the female pop stars of the 50s and 60s), as well as her appearances, as herself, at dances, concerts, conventions and rodeos. She is also an emerging recording artist, currently working on her 5th album. This new album, for Calgary-based Trend Records, will feature all original songs, a first for the artist. Her 2015 cover of Hank Cochran’s classic “She’s Got You”, a song made famous by the late Patsy Cline, was popular with Canadian country and easy listening radio programmers. And her recent concert tours from Saskatchewan to Cape Breton Island were usually sellouts, as was her Patsy Cline show last winter, at The Luna lounge, in Bucerias.

Some entertainers are quick describe tribute artists as “just karaoke singers”, but that is an unfair label. Karaoke singers don’t need to look, sound and act like the artist who’s songs they sing. And they don’t need to know the words. To pay a convincing tribute to a famous star, a tribute artist must know the star’s repertoire inside out, as well as sound, look and dress like the star, often with the help of elaborate costumes, makeup and wigs.

Amberley Beatty’s experience as a Shakespearean actress, bandleader, hairstylist and fashion model provides some insight into what it takes to be successful in this field.

Getting into character is an important part of being a convincing tribute artist. More than simply singing like the star the artist is paying tribute to, re-creating the speech patterns, accent, body language and performance style is what causes an audience to “temporarily suspend its disbelief”. In fact, successful tribute artists are able to transport an audience back in time, or to anywhere from a Kentucky barn dance to a beach party in Key West. Audiences everywhere agree that this particular ability is one that Amberley Beatty is especially adept at.

Vintage rock’n’roll and country music has a huge following among the many Americans and Canadians who spend their winters in Mexico and Amberley Beatty’s various shows fit squarely into this category. As popular as indigenous music is here, most visitors also enjoy some “music from home”. So it comes as no surprise that Amberley’s shows draw very well both here and what Canadian TV funnymen Bob and Doug MacKenzie called “the great white north”.

From the music of the 50’s and 60’s on into the 21st century, Amberley Beatty’s talent, versatility, enthusiasm and pure showmanship have made her one of Canada’s leading tribute artists. But only after years of paying her dues in dance halls, hockey rinks and theatres across the continent. These days, her endless stream of bookings keeps her away from her young family more than she likes. But she wisely looks upon it as the price of success.

The intrepid Ms. Beatty will be visiting Banderas Bay to perform early in the new year. Information about her upcoming performances will be available in this paper.