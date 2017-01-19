All-New Incanto Sets Premier Show Dates For Piano Bar and Cabaret

Incanto, the newest performance venue in Zona Romantica, owned by Tracy Parks (formerly of The Palm), takes its name from the charming and elegant setting along the Rio Cuale that divides Old Town from Centro. Incanto will feature an eclectic offering of world-class entertainment in both a lower level 90-seat cabaret/theater and in an intimate piano bar setting on the second floor. Classic cocktails and delicious bites from the soon to open cafe will make Incanto a destination where guests will surely linger well before and after a show; especially on one of two outdoor riverside terraces. Mornings on the terrace will soon feature signature coffee and delicious, creative breakfast selections.

Incanto’s premier show season begins in the piano bar with NYC cabaret legend Michael McAssey on Friday, January 20, beginning at 7:00 PM. Michael has been a popular member of the New York and Chicago Piano Bar & Cabaret communities for over 30 years. His stand-up cabaret act won him one of the first NYC MAC Awards for Outstanding Male Singer and a coveted Bistro Award. He will play at Incanto Tuesday-Saturday with two shows nightly through March. In addition, local favorite and gifted pianist/accompanist to many acts in town, Jean-Guy Comeau (Jay-Gee), will begin playing in the Piano Bar for happy hour, starting Saturday, January 21 from 5 – 7:00 PM. He will offer various thematic evenings featuring different repertoires, including French, Latin, Broadway and classic hits.

The opening of the new cabaret showroom follows on January 27 at 7:00 PM, with the premier of Luna Rumba Production’s new offering “Duende’, a mix of Latin, rumba, and flamenco with a fiery twist. Singer-songwriter, Stolie, will have a CD release party/show for her new album, Follow me, on Saturday, January 28 at 7:00 PM. Latcho & Andrea, The Blond Gypsies, open on January 31 at 7:00 PM. Their popular gypsy flamenco guitars are well known throughout Banderas Bay. Upcoming shows also include returning Vallarta favorite, singer-songwriter Spencer Day. And making their Vallarta debuts at Incanto this season are Miss Hope Springs, one of London’s hottest cabaret music and comedy acts, and popular vocalist and American Idol finalist David Hernandez.

Tickets and more information are available online for all upcoming shows at Incanto’s website: www.IncantoVallarta.com. Box Office opens at 10am daily. Incanto is located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale) in the old Bianco space. Phone them at 322 223 9756 for reservations.