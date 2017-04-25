ADORABLE DOG IN THE SPOTLIGHT…TIGER

Tiger has been dubbed the perfect dog by everyone at our sanctuary. He just LOVES everyone and is incredibly friendly. Tiger is a Lab/Boxer mix, two years old and weighing 48.4 pounds. He has a medium energy level and is quite well behaved. He loves cuddling and giving kisses to people and sometimes wants to be a lap dog. He loves cats too and tries to kiss them which they do not appreciate! He is good with other dogs and takes the role of peacemaker if there is a fight that breaks out among them. We think Tiger would be good with children over 5 years of age as he has a wonderful temperament and is very patient. Tiger has been neutered, dewormed and is current on his vaccinations. If you think this guy sound like the perfect addition to your family, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com for an application.

