ADORABLE DOG IN THE SPOTLIGHT…TIGER

Tiger has been dubbed the perfect dog by everyone at our sanctuary. He just LOVES everyone and is incredibly friendly. Tiger is a Lab/Boxer mix, two years old and weighing 48.4 pounds. He has a medium energy level and is quite well behaved. He loves cuddling and giving kisses to people and sometimes wants to be a lap dog. He loves cats too and tries to kiss them which they do not appreciate! He is good with other dogs and takes the role of peacemaker if there is a fight that breaks out among them. We think Tiger would be good with children over 5 years of age as he has a wonderful temperament and is very patient. Tiger has been neutered, dewormed and is current on his vaccinations. If you think this guy sound like the perfect addition to your family, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com for an application.
SPCA de PV or Sociedad Protectora y Compasiva por los Animales de Puerto Vallarta (Protective and Compassionate Society for the Animals of Puerto Vallarta) was founded in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco Mexico, in 2007 by a long term resident originally from California, Janice Chatterton.
We opened our unique sanctuary in January of 2012 on the outskirts of Puerto Vallarta. We are a no-kill shelter and can house up to 130 animals at once. We rescue and find permanent homes for over 200 animals each year.
Our main focus is to rescue the abused, homeless animals from Puerto Vallarta’s streets and place them in foster homes in both the United States and Canada until permanent homes are available. We are not supported by the government, corporations, foundations or businesses. We fully function on private donations. Animals are often found living on the streets after being discarded and/or extremely abused. We devote ourselves to their physical and emotional rehabilitation and invite everyone to come and interact with the animals at our private shelter on our weekly escorted tours.
Contact us via email at spcapv@gmail.com
You can learn more about the SPCA by checking us out at www.spcapv.com/home.
To see our animals available for adoption, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/spcapv. Go to Photos where you will also find individual Albums for all the animals available as well as a bit of their history.
To make donations via PayPal, select the "Donate" option on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/spcapv or on our website at http://spcapv.com/donate/.
One comment
Jan,
What a story that dogs could tell if they only talk: actually they can be taught to speak in English in America, and can understand some 900 English words. On the American Idol and American’s Have Talent TV shows, the performances of dogs are amazing. Be kind to your pet dog or it my learn to tell on you!
Comments are closed.