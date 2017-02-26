ADORABLE DOG IN THE SPOTLIGHT…RIVER

River is a gorgeous black Labrador mix about a year and a half old weighing 50 pounds. He is a high energy doggie so needs a family who enjoys spending time hiking and exploring the great outdoors.

River is okay around other submissive dogs but is not good with cats. He does love his humans, that’s for sure, and is quite the snuggler.

River has been neutered, dewormed and current on all his vaccines. Now we just need to find him that perfect home with a family who will love him. If that is you, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com for an application.

Related