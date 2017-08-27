ADORABLE DOG IN THE SPOTLIGHT…POGO

Pogo is a mixed breed two-year-old weighing 15.4 pounds. Nothing gets this sweetheart down! He lost his leg in an accident but he doesn’t even seem to notice. He can do anything a 4-legged doggie can do! Pogo is such a calm and well behaved little boy. He has the cutest trait of sitting on his hind legs and begging to be cuddled. He gets along well with all other dogs but loves his humans the most.

Pogo is even okay with cats. He has been neutered, dewormed and vaccinated. If you are searching for a sweet, loving and calm little boy you need look no further. Contact us at spcapv@gmail.com for an application to adopt Pogo.

SPCA of Puerto Vallarta

By Janice Gonzalez

Please spread the word that we now have an excellent full-time, paid position available right here in Puerto Vallarta. We are looking to employ an Executive Assistant to the Director of the SPCA.

We are looking for someone bilingual (Spanish/English) with excellent verbal and written skills. This individual needs a working knowledge of Microsoft Office including Excel and Word. The job requires someone who is a self-starter with good time management skills and the ability to work unsupervised. We need someone who is detail oriented and skilled at problem solving. Compassion for animals is a must!

If you would like to be a part of a team of hard working, loving and compassionate animal advocates, we invite you to send your resume or curriculum vitae to the attention of Janice Chatterton at spcapv@gmail.com.

The SPCAPV has started a new opportunity for businesses to contribute and become sponsors. We thank all our sponsors who are dedicated to making a difference. If you are interested in helping, write to clare23leach@gmail.com to join us.

During these hot summer months, we have limited tours of our sanctuary. If you are interested, reservations to visit the sanctuary need to be made in advance. To make a reservation, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com. We appreciate any donations you can bring for our rescues and also please feel free to bring treats for sanctuary staff as they truly appreciate it.

To see our animals available for adoption, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/spcapv. Go to Photos where you will also find individual Albums for all the animals available as well as a bit of their history. Please be aware that our adoption fee within Mexico is $1,500 pesos.

To make donations via PayPal, select the “Donate” option on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/spcapv or on our website at http://spcapv.com/donate/.

You can drop off any donations for the SPCA at Hacienda San Angel located at Calle Miramar 336, above Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro.

Get involved…rescue, adopt, foster, volunteer, donate or educate. You can learn more about the SPCA Puerto Vallarta by checking us out at www.spcapv.com/home or on Facebook.

