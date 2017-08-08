ADORABLE DOG IN THE SPOTLIGHT…MILO

What a cute boy he is and full of energy! Milo is a Rat Terrier mix, just two years old and weighing a bit over 13 pounds. He loves his playtime with other dogs regardless of age or size and he is even okay with cats.

Milo is very sweet with his humans and loves some lap time after his exercise. Milo has been neutered, dewormed and vaccinated.

If a lively little guy sounds like the perfect addition to your family, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com for an application.

SPCA of Puerto Vallarta

By Janice Gonzalez

Our good friend Clare Leach has been busy during these hot/humid summer months and has developed another community sponsor. We welcome our newest sponsor Dra. Patricia Garcia and thank Clare for her tireless efforts on our behalf. Here’s what Clare reports regarding our new sponsor:

Dra. Patricia Garcia is our newest business sponsor. She is a Dermatologist. She specializes in Melanoma and skin cancer and other skin disorders as well as full screening and evaluation. Dra. Patricia, as her patients call her says, “Dermatology is a profession that allows me to help my patients, not only when they are sick but on a prevention level so they stay healthier. In Vallarta I have found the best kind of patients, I feel we are all a kind of brotherhood. I think just like the eyes are the window to the soul…Dermatology is like the window of our body. I love my job.” Dra. Patricia has one rescue dog and hopes to have another in the future. “I believe it is our responsibility to take care of these precious animals, to spay and neuter and love them.” Dra. Patricia Garcia Gutierrez, Dermatologist, at Rio Tiber #202. Co Fluvial. Phone: 322 293 7552.

The SPCAPV has started a new opportunity for businesses to contribute and become sponsors. We thank all our sponsors who are dedicated to making a difference. If you are interested in helping, write to clare23leach@gmail.com to join us.

During these hot summer months, we have limited tours of our sanctuary. If you are interested, reservations to visit the sanctuary need to be made in advance. To make a reservation, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com. We appreciate any donations you can bring for our rescues and also please feel free to bring treats for sanctuary staff as they truly appreciate it.

To see our animals available for adoption, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/spcapv. Go to Photos where you will also find individual Albums for all the animals available as well as a bit of their history. Please be aware that our adoption fee within Mexico is $1,500 pesos.

To make donations via PayPal, select the “Donate” option on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/spcapv or on our website at http://spcapv.com/donate/.

You can drop off any donations for the SPCA at Hacienda San Angel located at Calle Miramar 336, above Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro.

Get involved…rescue, adopt, foster, volunteer, donate or educate. You can learn more about the SPCA Puerto Vallarta by checking us out at www.spcapv.com/home or on Facebook.

