ADORABLE DOG IN THE SPOTLIGHT…HONEY

Sweet as Honey, this lovely Shepherd mix is just 2.5 years of age and weighs 45 pounds. Honey is an active dog so would do best in a home where she has plenty of space to run and play with her toys. She loves her people and is almost puppy-like with her playfulness. Honey is sociable with other dogs.
She is not good with cats, however. Honey would make a great addition to any family. Honey has been spayed, dewormed and vaccinated. If your family is looking for the perfect pet, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com for an application.
SPCA de PV or Sociedad Protectora y Compasiva por los Animales de Puerto Vallarta (Protective and Compassionate Society for the Animals of Puerto Vallarta) was founded in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco Mexico, in 2007 by a long term resident originally from California, Janice Chatterton.
We opened our unique sanctuary in January of 2012 on the outskirts of Puerto Vallarta. We are a no-kill shelter and can house up to 130 animals at once. We rescue and find permanent homes for over 200 animals each year.
Our main focus is to rescue the abused, homeless animals from Puerto Vallarta’s streets and place them in foster homes in both the United States and Canada until permanent homes are available. We are not supported by the government, corporations, foundations or businesses. We fully function on private donations. Animals are often found living on the streets after being discarded and/or extremely abused. We devote ourselves to their physical and emotional rehabilitation and invite everyone to come and interact with the animals at our private shelter on our weekly escorted tours.
Contact us via email at spcapv@gmail.com
You can learn more about the SPCA by checking us out at www.spcapv.com/home.
To see our animals available for adoption, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/spcapv. Go to Photos where you will also find individual Albums for all the animals available as well as a bit of their history.
To make donations via PayPal, select the "Donate" option on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/spcapv or on our website at http://spcapv.com/donate/.
Think you know Puerto Vallarta?
Get all the news and info about Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit in your inbox
Sign up today to receive info mailings from the Vallarta Tribune, with all the latest articles and upcoming events for the Puerto Vallarta area.
Vallarta Tribune has been serving the Banderas Bay region for 20 years.