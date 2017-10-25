ADORABLE DOG IN THE SPOTLIGHT…HONEY

Sweet as Honey, this lovely Shepherd mix is just 2.5 years of age and weighs 45 pounds. Honey is an active dog so would do best in a home where she has plenty of space to run and play with her toys. She loves her people and is almost puppy-like with her playfulness. Honey is sociable with other dogs.

She is not good with cats, however. Honey would make a great addition to any family. Honey has been spayed, dewormed and vaccinated. If your family is looking for the perfect pet, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com for an application.

Related