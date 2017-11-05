ADORABLE DOG IN THE SPOTLIGHT…HERO

If you are looking for man’s best friend, it’s our Hero. He absolutely LOVES his humans and enjoys very much to be cuddled and played with. He is a mixed breed special, just 1.5 years of age and weighs a bit over 25 pounds. He is a high energy boy and enjoys socializing with all other dogs regardless of their size or age.

Hero is even good with cats. We think he will make a nice family dog. Hero has been neutered, dewormed and vaccinated. He is now ready for his forever home. If you are looking for a very special boy look no further! Contact us at spcapv@gmail.com for an application to adopt Hero.ero was rescued by our sister organization in Mexico where he was neutered, dewormed and vaccinated.

He is now ready for his forever home in the Vancouver/Vancouver Island, BC area. If you are looking for a very special boy look no further! Contact us at info.pvca@gmail.com for an application to adopt Hero.

SPCA News

It’s getting close to the start of high season here in Puerto Vallarta. We are hoping that some of you would consider participating in volunteerism while you are here. We are actively recruiting volunteers in two specific areas.

First, we need some personnel to help us staff the weekly tours out to the sanctuary. Many visitors to Vallarta are quite interested in spending time at the sanctuary and we encourage visitors. This would enable you to make some new friends while you have fun with the rescues awaiting their forever homes. You must have your own car for transportation.

Second, there are several “markets” that are held around town during the high season. We have had much success in previous years and would like to continue our involvement. These markets are a wonderful way to meet more members of your community as well as give a lending hand to our rescue organization.

We look forward to all our friends arriving back in town. If you would be interested in volunteering some of your time or want more details, please contact us at spcapv@gmail.com.

The SPCAPV has started a new opportunity for businesses to contribute and become sponsors. We thank all our sponsors who are dedicated to making a difference. If you are interested in helping, write to clare23leach@gmail.com to join us.

We expect to have our regularly scheduled tours begin again in November. In the meantime, we currently have limited tours of our sanctuary. If you are interested, reservations to visit the sanctuary need to be made in advance. To make a reservation, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com. We appreciate any donations you can bring for our rescues and also please feel free to bring treats for sanctuary staff as they truly appreciate it.

To see our animals available for adoption, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/spcapv. Go to Photos where you will also find individual Albums for all the animals available as well as a bit of their history. Please be aware that our adoption fee within Mexico is $1,500 pesos.

To make donations via PayPal, select the “Donate” option on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/spcapv or on our website at http://spcapv.com/donate/.

You can drop off any donations for the SPCA at Hacienda San Angel located at Calle Miramar 336, above Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro.

Get involved…rescue, adopt, foster, volunteer, donate or educate. You can learn more about the SPCA Puerto Vallarta by checking us out at www.spcapv.com/home or on Facebook.

Related