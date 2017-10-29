ADORABLE DOG IN THE SPOTLIGHT…GYPSY

Gypsy is a very loving and well-behaved girl. She is a Lab/Staffordshire Terrier mix, about three years old and a bit over 37 pounds. She loves being cuddled. She has a medium energy level and enjoys long walks with her humans.

Gypsy is also good riding in the car. With her loving temperament, we think she would do well with children. Gypsy is very social and gets along with all other dogs. But alas, she is not very good with cats.

She has been spayed, dewormed and vaccinated. If Gypsy sounds like the perfect fit for your family, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com for an application.

SPCA of Puerto Vallarta

By Janice Gonzalez

It’s getting close to the start of high season here in Puerto Vallarta. We are hoping that some of you would consider participating in volunteerism while you are here. We are actively recruiting volunteers in two specific areas.

First, we need some personnel to help us staff the weekly tours out to the sanctuary. Many visitors to Vallarta are quite interested in spending time at the sanctuary and we encourage visitors. This would enable you to make some new friends while you have fun with the rescues awaiting their forever homes. You must have your own car for transportation.

Second, there are several “markets” that are held around town during the high season. We have had much success in previous years and would like to continue our involvement. These markets are a wonderful way to meet more members of your community as well as give a lending hand to our rescue organization.

We look forward to all our friends arriving back in town. If you would be interested in volunteering some of your time or want more details, please contact us at spcapv@gmail.com.

The SPCAPV has started a new opportunity for businesses to contribute and become sponsors. We thank all our sponsors who are dedicated to making a difference. If you are interested in helping, write to clare23leach@gmail.com to join us.

We expect to have our regularly scheduled tours begin again in November. In the meantime, we currently have limited tours of our sanctuary. If you are interested, reservations to visit the sanctuary need to be made in advance. To make a reservation, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com. We appreciate any donations you can bring for our rescues and also please feel free to bring treats for sanctuary staff as they truly appreciate it.

To see our animals available for adoption, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/spcapv. Go to Photos where you will also find individual Albums for all the animals available as well as a bit of their history. Please be aware that our adoption fee within Mexico is $1,500 pesos.

To make donations via PayPal, select the “Donate” option on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/spcapv or on our website at http://spcapv.com/donate/.

You can drop off any donations for the SPCA at Hacienda San Angel located at Calle Miramar 336, above Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro.

Get involved…rescue, adopt, foster, volunteer, donate or educate. You can learn more about the SPCA Puerto Vallarta by checking us out at www.spcapv.com/home or on Facebook.

