ADORABLE DOG IN THE SPOTLIGHT…CHLOE

Beautiful Chloe has been dubbed the “best dog ever”. This unique looking Lab mix girl is approx. 8 months old and weighs just 26 pounds.
She will likely remain on the smaller side of medium sized when she’s fully grown. When Chloe was rescued she presented with a slight limp in her hind right leg. Upon X-raying, we discovered she had a previous injury that left fractures in her leg, hip and toe bones.
Although she is fully healed, she will always have a minor limp that doesn’t impede her activities at all. Chloe has a wonderful disposition, getting along with all other dogs she meets, as well as cats. She is patient and obedient.
She is very smart and wants to please. With proper training this intelligent little lady will flourish. Chloe is spayed, dewormed and up to date on vaccinations.
SPCA de PV or Sociedad Protectora y Compasiva por los Animales de Puerto Vallarta (Protective and Compassionate Society for the Animals of Puerto Vallarta) was founded in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco Mexico, in 2007 by a long term resident originally from California, Janice Chatterton.
We opened our unique sanctuary in January of 2012 on the outskirts of Puerto Vallarta. We are a no-kill shelter and can house up to 130 animals at once. We rescue and find permanent homes for over 200 animals each year.
Our main focus is to rescue the abused, homeless animals from Puerto Vallarta’s streets and place them in foster homes in both the United States and Canada until permanent homes are available. We are not supported by the government, corporations, foundations or businesses. We fully function on private donations. Animals are often found living on the streets after being discarded and/or extremely abused. We devote ourselves to their physical and emotional rehabilitation and invite everyone to come and interact with the animals at our private shelter on our weekly escorted tours.
Contact us via email at spcapv@gmail.com
You can learn more about the SPCA by checking us out at www.spcapv.com/home.
To see our animals available for adoption, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/spcapv. Go to Photos where you will also find individual Albums for all the animals available as well as a bit of their history.
To make donations via PayPal, select the "Donate" option on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/spcapv or on our website at http://spcapv.com/donate/.