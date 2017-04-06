ADORABLE DOG IN THE SPOTLIGHT…CHLOE

Beautiful Chloe has been dubbed the “best dog ever”. This unique looking Lab mix girl is approx. 8 months old and weighs just 26 pounds.

She will likely remain on the smaller side of medium sized when she’s fully grown. When Chloe was rescued she presented with a slight limp in her hind right leg. Upon X-raying, we discovered she had a previous injury that left fractures in her leg, hip and toe bones.

Although she is fully healed, she will always have a minor limp that doesn’t impede her activities at all. Chloe has a wonderful disposition, getting along with all other dogs she meets, as well as cats. She is patient and obedient.

She is very smart and wants to please. With proper training this intelligent little lady will flourish. Chloe is spayed, dewormed and up to date on vaccinations.

For an application, please email spcapv@gmail.com.

Related