ADORABLE DOG IN THE SPOTLIGHT…BETSY

Betsy is a Lab/Shepherd mix, weighing 44 pounds and she is around 2.5 years of age. She is a high energy girl so needs a family who enjoys long walks and exploring the great outdoors. Betsy would do best in a home where she has plenty of space to run and play with her toys. She loves her people and is almost puppy like with her high energy and playfulness. Betsy is sociable with other dogs but can be a bit selective when making friends. She is not good with cats, however. We think Betsy would be a great companion animal for a family with older children. Betsy has been spayed, dewormed and vaccinated. If your active family is looking for the perfect pet, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com for an application.

SPCA de PV Weekly Newsletter

The SPCAPV has started a new opportunity for businesses to contribute and become sponsors. We thank all our sponsors who are dedicated to making a difference. If you are interested in helping, write to clare23leach@gmail.com to join us.

During these hot summer months, we have limited tours of our sanctuary. If you are interested, reservations to visit the sanctuary need to be made in advance. To make a reservation, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com. We appreciate any donations you can bring for our rescues and also please feel free to bring treats for sanctuary staff as they truly appreciate it.

To see our animals available for adoption, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/spcapv. Go to Photos where you will also find individual Albums for all the animals available as well as a bit of their history. Please be aware that our adoption fee within Mexico is $1,500 pesos.

To make donations via PayPal, select the “Donate” option on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/spcapv or on our website at http://spcapv.com/donate/.

You can drop off any donations for the SPCA at Hacienda San Angel located at Calle Miramar 336, above Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro.

Get involved…rescue, adopt, foster, volunteer, donate or educate. You can learn more about the SPCA Puerto Vallarta by checking us out at www.spcapv.com/home or on Facebook.

