ADORABLE DOG IN THE SPOTLIGHT…BEAU

Our sweet Beau is a Lab mix about two years of age and weighing 55 pounds. He is a high energy guy so needs plenty of exercise especially at a dog park where he can run free. Beau is well behaved on his walks and gets along with other dogs he meets. He is especially attentive to shy females and helps them socialize.

As for the felines, he just ignores them. He has been neutered, dewormed and up to date on his vaccines. If you think this loving boy would be the perfect companion for your active life, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com for an application.

by Janice Gonzalez

