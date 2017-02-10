ADORABLE DOG IN THE SPOTLIGHT… BARNEY

There is nothing more soulful than the eyes of a Basset Hound.
Barney is a lovely, 6 year old weighing 44 pounds. He is just the sweetest guy and quite playful. Barney particularly likes to roll around on his back and get belly rubs. He gets along with other dogs as long as they are submissive.
Barney has been neutered, dewormed and fully vaccinated. Now he just needs that perfect forever after home.
If Barney is just the dog for you, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com for an application.
SPCA de PV or Sociedad Protectora y Compasiva por los Animales de Puerto Vallarta (Protective and Compassionate Society for the Animals of Puerto Vallarta) was founded in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco Mexico, in 2007 by a long term resident originally from California, Janice Chatterton.
We opened our unique sanctuary in January of 2012 on the outskirts of Puerto Vallarta. We are a no-kill shelter and can house up to 130 animals at once. We rescue and find permanent homes for over 200 animals each year.
Our main focus is to rescue the abused, homeless animals from Puerto Vallarta’s streets and place them in foster homes in both the United States and Canada until permanent homes are available. We are not supported by the government, corporations, foundations or businesses. We fully function on private donations. Animals are often found living on the streets after being discarded and/or extremely abused. We devote ourselves to their physical and emotional rehabilitation and invite everyone to come and interact with the animals at our private shelter on our weekly escorted tours.
