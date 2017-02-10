ADORABLE DOG IN THE SPOTLIGHT… BARNEY

There is nothing more soulful than the eyes of a Basset Hound.

Barney is a lovely, 6 year old weighing 44 pounds. He is just the sweetest guy and quite playful. Barney particularly likes to roll around on his back and get belly rubs. He gets along with other dogs as long as they are submissive.

Barney has been neutered, dewormed and fully vaccinated. Now he just needs that perfect forever after home.

If Barney is just the dog for you, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com for an application.