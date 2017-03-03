ADORABLE DOG IN THE SPOTLIGHT…AMIGO

Amigo earned his name by being the sweetest and best buddy ever! He is a Labrador mix about a year and a half old and 38 pounds. Amigo just loves to play with other dogs but he’s not a big fan of felines. He is quite social so will enjoy walks around the neighborhood and visiting with friends both 2-legged and 4-legged. Amigo has been neutered, dewormed and fully vaccinated. If you are looking for the perfect young boy to welcome into your heart and home, consider adopting sweet Amigo. Contact us at spcapv@gmail.com for an application.

Related