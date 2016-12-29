ADORABLE DOG IN THE SPOTLIGHT…CALLIE

Callie is a year old Labrador mix weighing 48.4 pounds. She is a high energy young girl and just loves to run and play catch. Callie has the best temperament and gets along with everyone. She is good with all other dogs she meets and is even good with cats. Callie would be the perfect dog for an active family who loves the outdoors. She even likes to go for the occasional swim! She has been spayed, dewormed and fully vaccinated. Now she just needs that loving family to call her own. If you are interested in adopting Callie, contact us at spcapv for an application.