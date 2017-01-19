ADORABLE DOG IN THE SPOTLIGHT…BENNY

SPCA de PV Weekly Newsletter

Benny is the best-est little Poodle mix, just a year old and a bit over 15 pounds. This little guy just abounds with energy and loves to jump and catch his toys. Benny is also a sweetheart and loves getting cuddled by his humans. His philosophy is everyone is a friend! Benny is happy to share his toys and play with all the other dogs he meets and they seem to find his happiness contagious. He even tries to play with the cats (i.e. chase them) but he doesn’t try to hurt them. If you are looking for a loving dog with boundless playfulness, contact us for an application at spcapv@gmail.com to adopt Benny.