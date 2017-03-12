Adam Tucker is VEGAS MCGRAW

Beneath Tim McGraw’s trademark black cowboy hat is an accomplished entertainer, astute businessman and a remarkable humanitarian. His twenty-four number one singles, from “Indian Outlaw” to “Humble and Kind”, multiple “album of the year” awards, and star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, are a testament to one of the most successful country music stars of all time. His concerts tours, together with wife Faith Hill, have taken him from Memphis, Tennessee to Madison Square Garden. His $89,000,000 2006 tour gross was the highest in the history of country music. So it comes as no surprise that he has inspired a cadre of tributes, the best of these being Las Vegas entertainer Adam Tucker.

Tennessean Adam Tucker began entertaining “the folks back home” as a child, driving friends, neighbours and teachers crazy with his constant “singin’ and carryin’ on”. But as he grew up, he became good enough to turn his vocal abilities into a career. With dogged determination, he worked his way up from school dances, to honky tonks, to a spot on Charlie Daniels’ shows, eventually opening for top stars, on national concert tours.



For Adam Tucker, Las Vegas was always “the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow”. As he says “the opportunity to perform close to an audience, in a comfortable setting, with state of the art sound and lighting support, is far more rewarding than working arenas”. The years paying his dues on the concert circuit finally paid off in 2010 when he landed his first contract to perform on the Vegas strip. Now a full time resident, he is a regular fixture in Las Vegas showrooms where he has built up a loyal following.

“Vegas McGraw” is an outstanding tribute show that Adam Tucker is understandably proud of. “I’m not trying to be Tim McGraw” he says. “I’m just an entertainer who looks and sounds a lot like him and I make every effort to do him justice”. Tim McGraw fans who attend Adam’s sold out shows seem to agree.

Songs featured in the Vegas McGraw show include “Indian Outlaw”, “Everywhere”, “Don’t Take The Girl”, “Refried Dreams”, “I Like It I Love it”, “Live Like You Were Dying” and dozens more.

Vegas McGraw travels to Mexico for the first time for shows at El Rio BBQ in Paso Ancho on March 18 and at The Luna Lounge in Bucerias on March 19. More details are available on the venue web sites and here in The Vallarta Tribune.

