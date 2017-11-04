Aces for Awareness tennis tournament raised fund for Breast Cancer

Inspired by Puerto Vallarta’s own health care maven, Pamela Thompson of Healthcare Resources, PV Sleep Well was excited to once again sponsor a tennis tournament – the 2nd Annual Aces for Awareness!

Within hours, the tournament was filled with 16 enthusiastic players and Vallarta’s generous community once again showed their true spirit by donating their time, energy and products as prizes. All proceeds benefited Grupo Bennu- a non-profit for survivors of breast cancer. Mil gracias to all who helped make this an incredible success!

Prizes donated by: Erica Maree, Bahia Chiropractic – Erik Fulfer, D.C., Vallarta Food Tours, Marriott Casa Magna, Joe Jack’s Fish Shack, Rincon de Buenos Aires, Fab Fabric Fellows, Old School Yoga with Michelle Williamson (El Lugar), E.R.Y.T , Max Living, , Romy Rivera – Tennis Pro at Puesta del Sol, Automotriz Los Hermanos and Health Care Resources.

Puerto Vallarta rocks, now ladies go get checked!

By Michelle Mayer

